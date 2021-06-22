Amazon Prime Day is almost over, and even if you didn't take advantage of the amazing Android phone deals, you can grab some great case deals today for the phone you already have. Or, if you did buy a new phone, you can order a case and have it here before your new phone shows up. After all, you wouldn't take your brand new phone out into the wild, wild world without a case on it, right? Right?! Casemakers and screen protector manufacturers are getting in on the Prime Day fun, and here are the deals the best of the best are offering tonight. These deals aren't going to last much longer, so take advantage and get your phone something nice! It deserves it.

Caseology | 20%-60% off at Amazon Caseology makes some of my favorite cases on the market, including the Nano Pop Series that's available for the S21 series and the A52/A72 series. Most cases for Galaxy and Pixel phones are discounted. From $8 at Amazon

The Caseology Nano Pop is my favorite case, and it's 40% off today, so grab it and enjoy that two-tone burst of color, especially around the camera module on the S21 series. The Caseology Parallax and Vault are also popular case series, and they're discounted, too. All of the iPhone cases are discounted, but only some of the Samsung and Google cases. I'm sure you'll find something you like, though.

Totallee Cases — 40% off with coupon code LVQ6Q52Y Totallee makes the thinnest cases ever — even though the pretty colored ones are reserved for iPhones. These cases start at $35 usually, so seeing them down to single-digit prices is From $6 at Amazon

Totallee cases aren't super-protective — they're 2mm thick, guys; you can't really put a lot of impact resistance in that — but they give you some grip and scratch protection. For some people, that's enough, especially those who hate cases but know they need at least some extra grip for their slippery, glass-backed phone. If that sounds like you, now's the time to grab them for cheap.

Tech21 — 30% off at checkout at Amazon Tech21 has some iPhone cases on sale, and also the Galaxy S21 cases are 30% off at checkout. I wish these extended to the S20 series as well, but the Tech21 cases for last year's Galaxy are just so hard to find in any color but black. From $21 at Amazon

Tech21 makes some absolutely stellar cases, but like Totallee, the cool ones stay on the iPhone side, or at least they did this year. Last year, the S20 got some of the prettiest cases in the Tech21 Studio Colour and Studio Design cases, but this year, all the cases are either clear or black. Them's the breaks, but Tech21 is still worth looking at because their phones are drop-rated very well, they have anti-microbial properties, and they're long-lasting.

UAG — Varying discounts at Amazon Urban Armor Gear makes some very rugged, very handsome cases that are built to take a beating while still looking dapper. These cases usually cost a king's ransom, but most of them have at least $10 off tonight, and some are more than half off their original prices. From $20 at Amazon

I can't begin to express how much I love the UAG Monarch series. I hate leather cases, but it works so well as an accent against the metallic backplate, and when you get sharp colors like the red or this blue above, it's just perfection. These cases all come with good drop protection and decent lips around the screen, so if you're rough on your phones, you're probably better off here considering how spotty OtterBox's deals are tonight.

OtterBox — 30% off at checkout at Amazon OtterBox's premium protective cases are discounted for some models and colors, but not all of them. You'll have to hunt a little bit, but if you've had your eye on a particular one, now's the night to check it. From $225 at Amazon

OtterBox is the Kleenex of the case world; when someone doesn't know the name of a heavy-duty case, they'll call it an OtterBox. This is for a good reason: OtterBox makes rugged cases that never quit, and OtterBox marketed the hell out of them early enough that they're now synonymous with heavy-duty cases. 30% off at checkout gets these cases down to what I think they should be sold at all the time, and I will say that if you find a Symmetry color case for your phone that's discounted, they've done really well on my phones in the past.

Spigen — At least 20% off at Amazon Spigen makes some of the most popular cases on the market, and most of them are an extra 20% off today, so if you have a Galaxy, Pixel, or OnePlus phone, check out Spigen's cases, you'll probably find a good one on sale tonight. From $10 at Amazon

Spigen is one of the biggest names in Android cases, traditionally offering great cases at affordable prices while OtterBox and the others duke it out at the high-end. The Rugged Armor, the Liquid Air, the Liquid Crystal, the Tough Armor, Spigen's got a lot of beloved case lines, and it makes hands-down the best S-Pen case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. My only complaint about Spigen is that they've shied away from bold colors in recent years, leaving that niche to be filled by Caseology and Cyrill. If you want color, Caseology's your better bet, but Spigen makes great black and clear cases.

Speck — Extra 30% off at checkout at Amazon Speck's discount doesn't apply to every case, but you'll be able to find one for most Google and Galaxy phones if you dig through its store page. Speck's distinctive Grip pattern has earned it a lot of fans, as have the bold color combos on many cases. From $16 at Amazon

Speck is a lot like OtterBox: they make great cases that can last a long time, but the starting prices are a little above what most of us are willing to pay. Prime Day brings these cases down to impulse-buy territory, and while you might have to poke around to find one on sale that you like, I guarantee you that you'll dig whichever Speck case you end up with. They're drop-tested, anti-microbial, and durable.