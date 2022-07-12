Best Prime Day phone deals 2022: Record low prices on Samsungs, Pixels, and more

It's finally happening: Prime Day has arrived and so have excellent deals on some of the most popular tech around, including smartwatches, TVs, and, yep, smartphones. For the next two days (July 12th and 13th), you'll see some of the best deals that are likely to cross your desk until Black Friday hits later this year, so why wait until November to take advantage of those sweet, sweet savings?

Below you'll find the best smartphone deals of Prime Day 2022. We're talking about epic Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and discounts on still-great phones from last year like the OnePlus 9 Pro. We even take a quick detour into Apple territory to show you some deals on the latest iPhone. If you want to save even more money, there are also tons of cheap Android phones worth checking out.

Scroll down for links to the deals, and don't forget to compare prices with Amazon's rivals, such as Walmart, Best Buy, and Samsung, to see how their prices compete with those featured during the popular two-day sale.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

First things first, let's look at deals for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Including the S22, the S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra, this flagship device lineup launched earlier this year and is expected to take center stage with a ton of great offers come Prime Day.

By definition, flagship phones stand out as the best you can get, offering the highest-end specs, features, and designs. They're also the phones that cost the most, so when they aren't on sale, they can be difficult for many people to afford. Thanks to Prime Day, however, buying some of these flagships is considerably easier.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 $559.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The S22 may not be as powerful as its Ultra big brother, but it's nevertheless an excellent option if you're looking for something compact and fast, with features like a 50MP camera and vibrant AMOLED display. Prime Day is currently seeing the S22 drop to just $559.99, far and away the cheapest it's ever been.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $1049.99 $734.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you want something a little bigger and a little more powerful than the standard S22, the price of the S22 Plus is also reaching a new low this Prime Day. Right now you can get an S22 Plus for 30%, which brings the price down to a very reasonable (and unprecedented) $734.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,275 $909.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) And then we come to the S22 Ultra, an unparalleled powerhouse of technology and design that boasts an honestly-pretty-huge 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated S Pen stylus. The Ultra is breaking Prime Day records of its own, dropping to a mere $909.99 for the next two days.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $699 $489 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Just because it has a "21" in the name doesn't mean it isn't one of the best phones you can buy. This value flagship has the processor and cameras of the Galaxy S21 without that inflated price. It's even got a liquid-smooth 120Hz display to make everything feel even faster than you imagined.

Best Samsung foldable phone deals

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Tired of giant phones that don't fit in your pocket? Samsung's foldable phones still offer a big screen for getting things done, yet are pocket friendly thanks to the fact that they can fold in half. Whether you're looking for a "normal" style phone or a foldable tablet, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are the perfect phones to pick up this Prime Day thanks to these amazing foldable phone deals.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $1049 $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 and get the best flip phone ever? That's the Galaxy Z Flip 3, a powerhouse phone that folds in half and fits perfectly in your pocket. Two great cameras, one amazing 120Hz display, and half the size when you aren't using it. Now that's a win.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1899 $1189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Flip is great for saving space, but maybe having a foldable tablet is more your style? The Z Fold 3 makes reading books, watching movies, or just browsing the web like a desktop PC a cinch.

Best Google Pixel 6 deals

(Image credit: Google)

After years of releasing just so-so phones, Google finally delivered an excellent flagship device with the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro lineup. Prime Day is expected to arrive with some great Google Pixel deals in tow, and here are a few that we've collected so far.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 with phone case: $628 $492 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you've been with us for a while, you know that we absolutely love the Google Pixel 6. We were waiting with bated breath to see what Prime Day had in store for the impressive flagship device this year, and lucky for us, Amazon delivered with this bundle deal that includes the phone and a protective case for just $492.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro with phone case: $928 $682 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For something a little bigger and more feature-packed, opt for the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The Pro takes the standard (and already great) Pixel 6 and adds an improved camera, a curved screen, and more storage than you can shake a stick at. Right now, thanks to Prime Day, you can get the Pro (plus a protective case) for $682.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 with Pixel Buds bundle: $998 $778 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This bundle saves you $121 off the regular price of the Google Pixel 6 Pro and throws a pair of Google Pixel Buds smart earbuds in for free. If you were in need of a new pair of earbuds and a new phone, look no further than this killer bundle!

Best iPhone 13 deals

(Image credit: Apple)

Yes, we know that this is Android Central and we don't usually write about Apple products, but we would be remiss if we didn't mention some of the great iPhone deals coming down the pipeline this Prime Day. The iPhone 13 lineup (which includes the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini) is worth keeping an eye on, although the iPhone 12 is still an excellent device.

Best Motorola Deals

(Image credit: Motorola)

One of the oldest phone brands in the world, Motorola continues to produce some excellent devices year after year. Whether you're a Motorola aficionado or simply just looking for a great smartphone under $500, you'll be pleased by what Prime Day has in store this year, including some great deals on the Moto G Power, Moto Edge, and more.