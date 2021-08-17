Only through August 21, Facebook is having a special sale on Portal devices and offering $100 off your purchase when you order two or more devices at the same time. Facebook's sale lets you mix and match devices like Portal Mini and Portal+ or you can select two of the same device to snag the discount. You'll also receive free shipping with the purchase and can even ship the two devices to different addresses at no additional cost!

Reconnecting with long-distance friends and family members is more enjoyable than ever before with Portal by Facebook. Texting and phone conversations really can't compete with a face-to-face conversation, and luckily, Portal by Facebook makes these intimate moments possible even when you and the person you're chatting with are miles apart.

Facebook's most affordable Portal device currently is the Portal Mini priced at just $129 — or two for just $158 with the discount. The 8-inch device lets you easily video call other Portal users, or even just Messenger or WhatsApp users, with built-in apps. The Smart Camera tracks you and adjusts to follow you around, meaning you could, for instance, chat with your sister while cooking dinner, or hang out with long-distance relatives while they open up their birthday presents. It features built-in Alexa so you can control your smart home, check who's at the front door, listen to your favorite music, and more hands-free. When not in use, it can also be used as a digital photo frame showing you your best Instagram snaps.

The larger, 10-inch Portal is much the same but comes with a larger display for doing all of the above and is priced at $179 — or $258 for two. You can go even bigger with the $279 Portal Plus featuring its 15.6-inch display that can be set up in portrait or landscape orientations and improved speaker system or choose the $149 Portal TV and use your TV to connect to an even larger display. Facebook's sale lets you mix and match the products you buy to score the discount and best of all, they'll all communicate well together regardless of the sizes you choose.