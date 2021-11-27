With Black Friday weekend upon us and Cyber Monday offers already here, there are a bevy of deals happening right now. This makes it a great time to get in on some Black Friday/Cyber Monday smart home deals, especially when it comes to smart TV devices like Amazon's Fire TV or Google TV.
TV platforms generally have access to apps and some extra AI smarts built-in, but some platforms have certain benefits over others, such as how well they connect to your smart home ecosystem. With that in mind, we want to know which kind of TV you use and/or are planning to use.
If you're looking for something ultra-affordable, Roku is often the way to go. While there are TVs with Roku built-in, they also carry dongles and streaming players that turn just about any TV into a smart TV. Right now there are plenty of Black Friday deals on Roku streaming devices.
Google TV works similarly, and the Chromecast with Google TV is a popular option for users already in the Google Home ecosystem, thanks to easy access to Google Assistant. Amazon also has built-in TV sets and dongle options and is generally a good choice for users with Echo devices around the house. If you're in the market for a new Amazon Fire TV device, there are Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals for streaming sticks and TV sets going on right now.
Of course, Apple has its own thing going on with Apple TV, but you'll generally pay a lot more for these streaming players, even with these Black Friday/Cyber Monday offers.
Samsung, LG, and Vizio are all popular options that come with their own OSes, but they both usually work with Google Assistant and Alexa, with Samsung's own TVs including Bixby (if that's your thing).
Generally, while they all do more or less the same thing, it can come down to preference or even just whichever is cheapest and readily available at the moment. That said, we want to know what you use or plan to use, and why. Let us know in the comments below!
The smarter TV
Chromecast with Google TV
All the apps
Chromecast with Google TV is an excellent option for anyone looking to upgrade their TVs. It offers all of your favorite streaming apps and services, tailors content recommendations based on what you like, and has quick access to Google Assistant for all your smart home needs.
