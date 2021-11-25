PlayStation VR is becoming an increasingly larger platform, especially with the upcoming PS5 VR release. But no matter where you play your VR games, whether on a PS4 or PS5, you're in for an incredible experience. With PlayStation unleashing new games almost every month, it's easy to get overwhelmed by what's out there. Here are some of the unreleased VR games slated to hit PSVR in the coming months. We look forward to adding more upcoming PlayStation VR games to this list as they become available. For now, we hope some of our favorite picks on this list catch your eye.
After the Fall
Have enough post-apocalyptic experiences? Well, you're in for another one. Developer Vertigo Games (creators of Arizona Sunshine) is bringing After the Fall to PlayStation VR. Set 20 years after a viral outbreak caused by designer drugs, Los Angeles is infested with these so-called Snowbreed. As a survivor who seems immune, you'll be responsible for helping humanity take back what was lost.
After the Fall features a shared world with seamless, cooperative gameplay, though you can play it as a lone wolf if you'd like. Players will explore ruins from the 1980s, craft and mod your gear, and take on feral hordes of enemies. Be careful when you encounter a boss, though, because these behemoths are extremely deadly.
Release date: December 9, 2021
Puzzling Places
Puzzling Places is a 3D jigsaw puzzle game coming to PSVR. If you thought regular 2D puzzles could be challenging, wait until you look at Puzzling Places. It seems to feature a lot of environments and buildings, and that's because the developer was founded "with the goal to make real-world places explorable through VR." Unfortunately, an error in its 3D scanning Photogrammetry caused some pieces to be jumbled up, and the idea for Puzzling Places was born.
According to the studio, each puzzle will have multiple difficulty variants, ranging from 50 pieces to hundreds that could take you a few days to put together. Traditional fans of puzzle boards should definitely check this out.
Release date: TBD
Stride
Ever wonder what Mirror's Edge would look like in virtual reality? Well, this is the closest thing you might get. Since you probably can't do parkour in real life, do it in the safety of VR with Stride. It's not exclusively about parkour either since you'll have to fight enemies on rooftops of the metropolis you're turning into a jungle gym. Stride will feature an Arena mode, Time Run mode, and an Endless mode with infinite level generation.
If you're prone to motion sickness or vertigo, this might not be the best game for you to play in VR. However, if you're looking for a rush and want to play a quick action game, Stride seems to be a good fit.
Release date: TBD
Zenith
JRPG fans can look forward to Zenith coming to PSVR. This MMO features a colorful open world full of gorgeous environments, futuristic cities, and intimidating beasts. The developer describes its first-person combat as "hyper-immersive" and makes it easy for anyone to pick it up.
Some of Zenith's multiplayer content includes world bosses, public events, and dungeons, where you'll need to be on your very best if you want to beat the challenges ahead. In a cool move that I'm sure players will appreciate, classes don't define your role in the game. You can "Tank as an Essence Mage or heal as a Blade Master." This being an RPG, the choice is yours.
Release date: TBD
Wanderer
Wanderer is a recently announced action-adventure game set in an alternate timeline where nature has taken over, and everything about the world has flipped upside down. The game drops you right into the middle of some of history's biggest and most important moments. Players can embody an infamous cast of characters, including visiting Tesla's lab to help him prepare his power machine or even going back to 1969 and reliving the day humans set foot on the moon.
The moments in Wanderer pay homage to actual events. The game's themes explore historical, futuristic, and even post-apocalyptic settings while visiting various moments of history back to the 1960s.
Release date: 2022
Which VR game are you looking forward to playing?
Though releases have slowed down with the pandemic, there are still several exciting games in our future, like After the Fall and Song in the Smoke. After the Fall is one of those games that promises to push the VR genre forward and show us what is possible in a VR world, and with a unique take on the post-apocalyptic world, too. These still have a general release date of 2021, but we'll keep you updated if that changes.
While we're all excited for any of these titles to release, it may be time to check out the upcoming PS4 and PS5 games while you wait for more games to hit your headset.
