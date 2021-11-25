PlayStation VR is becoming an increasingly larger platform, especially with the upcoming PS5 VR release. But no matter where you play your VR games, whether on a PS4 or PS5, you're in for an incredible experience. With PlayStation unleashing new games almost every month, it's easy to get overwhelmed by what's out there. Here are some of the unreleased VR games slated to hit PSVR in the coming months. We look forward to adding more upcoming PlayStation VR games to this list as they become available. For now, we hope some of our favorite picks on this list catch your eye.

After the Fall

Have enough post-apocalyptic experiences? Well, you're in for another one. Developer Vertigo Games (creators of Arizona Sunshine) is bringing After the Fall to PlayStation VR. Set 20 years after a viral outbreak caused by designer drugs, Los Angeles is infested with these so-called Snowbreed. As a survivor who seems immune, you'll be responsible for helping humanity take back what was lost. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more After the Fall features a shared world with seamless, cooperative gameplay, though you can play it as a lone wolf if you'd like. Players will explore ruins from the 1980s, craft and mod your gear, and take on feral hordes of enemies. Be careful when you encounter a boss, though, because these behemoths are extremely deadly. Release date: December 9, 2021 Puzzling Places

Puzzling Places is a 3D jigsaw puzzle game coming to PSVR. If you thought regular 2D puzzles could be challenging, wait until you look at Puzzling Places. It seems to feature a lot of environments and buildings, and that's because the developer was founded "with the goal to make real-world places explorable through VR." Unfortunately, an error in its 3D scanning Photogrammetry caused some pieces to be jumbled up, and the idea for Puzzling Places was born. According to the studio, each puzzle will have multiple difficulty variants, ranging from 50 pieces to hundreds that could take you a few days to put together. Traditional fans of puzzle boards should definitely check this out. Release date: TBD Stride

Ever wonder what Mirror's Edge would look like in virtual reality? Well, this is the closest thing you might get. Since you probably can't do parkour in real life, do it in the safety of VR with Stride. It's not exclusively about parkour either since you'll have to fight enemies on rooftops of the metropolis you're turning into a jungle gym. Stride will feature an Arena mode, Time Run mode, and an Endless mode with infinite level generation. If you're prone to motion sickness or vertigo, this might not be the best game for you to play in VR. However, if you're looking for a rush and want to play a quick action game, Stride seems to be a good fit. Release date: TBD Zenith