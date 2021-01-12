Planning to buy the Galaxy S21? Don't expect a charger in the box

In just two days from now, the Galaxy S21 series phones will break cover at Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2021. Ahead of their formal unveiling, Roland Quandt from WinFuture has leaked marketing materials for the successors to three of Samsung's best Android phones from last year, confirming their in-box contents.

As several previous leaks have suggested, the leaked marketing materials reveal the Galaxy S21 series phones won't include a charger or earphones in the box. You'll only get a Quick Start guide, a USB Type-C data cable, and an ejection pin for the SIM card tray. If you do not have a USB-C charger lying around in your home, you will have to spend extra on a compatible charger or buy one directly from Samsung.