Planning to buy the Galaxy S21? Don't expect a charger in the box

What you need to know
- Marketing material for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 series has surfaced.
- The latest leak corroborates previous reports that claimed the Galaxy S21 series will not include a charger or earphones in the box.
- The leaked marketing material also suggests the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will not support storage expansion.
In just two days from now, the Galaxy S21 series phones will break cover at Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2021. Ahead of their formal unveiling, Roland Quandt from WinFuture has leaked marketing materials for the successors to three of Samsung's best Android phones from last year, confirming their in-box contents.
As several previous leaks have suggested, the leaked marketing materials reveal the Galaxy S21 series phones won't include a charger or earphones in the box. You'll only get a Quick Start guide, a USB Type-C data cable, and an ejection pin for the SIM card tray. If you do not have a USB-C charger lying around in your home, you will have to spend extra on a compatible charger or buy one directly from Samsung.
In addition to confirming the in-box contents, the marketing materials also corroborate a recent rumor that claimed the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will not include a microSD card slot. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only Galaxy S21 series phone to support expandable storage.
Since all the key tech specs of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra have already been leaked online, we're not expecting any surprises at Samsung's Unpacked event on Thursday. Along with the Galaxy S21 series phones, the company will also unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earphones and the Galaxy Tag.
