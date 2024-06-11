Woaaah! This AT&T deal gives you the Google Pixel 8a for only $2.99 per month — how can they afford this?

AT&T deals have been really growing on me lately, namely because the Big Three carrier keeps dropping offers that give you dirt cheap (or even free) devices without requiring a trade-in. As someone who writes about deals every day, that's music to my ears. Case in point: you can buy the brand new Google Pixel 8a for a mere $2.99 per month when you add a qualifying data plan to your AT&T wireless account. As if that wasn't good enough, if you add an additional service line for a smartwatch, you can get the Google Pixel Watch 2 for 100% free. I don't know how AT&T does it, but I'm certainly not complaining.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $519.99 $2.99/month with eligible line — plus a FREE Pixel Watch 2 with qualifying line at AT&T The Google Pixel 8a has only been out for a few weeks, but we've already been impressed by the midrange device's powerful camera tech and flagship-level performance. Purchase and activate the Pixel 8a with a qualifying data plan at AT&T and the carrier will give you the phone for only $2.99/month for 36 months. That's over $400 in savings, no trade-in required! To make the deal even sweeter, AT&T will also give you a free Google Pixel Watch 2 when you bundle the watch with your new smartphone. All you need to do is add an additional service line.

✅Recommended if: you're an AT&T customer or ready to switch; you want flagship-quality camera technology and fancy AI features for cheap.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current phone plan or can afford to buy the Pixel 8a unlocked; you're looking for a trade-in deal.

Of course, like most carrier deals, there's a lot of fine print to consider before hopping on board. Like I mentioned above, you'll need to sign up for one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get the huge discount on the Pixel 8a. These start at $75.99 for one line, although it's worth noting that you can stack discounts (like for multiple lines, AARP members, students, and more) without losing eligibility. Additionally, both new and existing AT&T customers can receive the savings, which is a pretty rare incentive when it comes to mainstream carrier deals.

All things said and done, if you can meet the fairly flexible eligibility requirements, you'll end up with a sweet midrange device that boasts a gorgeous 120Hz display, loads of software support, and some of the best camera tech found on any Android phone to date — all for the price of a cup of coffee every month. And that's before you even consider the free Google Pixel Watch 2 that you'll get when you add another service line (starting at $10.99 per month).

AT&T deals like this don't come around very often, so if you're interested in the new Google Pixel 8a and ready to make a change to your wireless service, don't miss this opportunity.