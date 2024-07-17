Why buy the Pixel 8a when you can get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for even less? Score 52% OFF before Prime Day ends!

Time is running out for Amazon Prime Day phone deals, including 52% off the 128GB Google Pixel 7 Pro. That marks over $460 off the original list price on one of our favorite last-generation phones. Not only does this phone sport a beautiful overall design, but it also features excellent cameras and smooth performance, even for being a couple of generations old.

Despite the naming convention, there's almost nothing pixelated about this phone's screen, with the bright, 6-7-inch AMOLED display boasting 6.7 inches, a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

We like the Google Pixel 7 Pro for many reasons, but we especially like it for its multiple high-performing cameras, making it easy to get quality photos and videos. Along with its cameras, however, the Pixel 7 Pro boasts several strengths and features that make it a heavyweight contender amongst past-generation Android phones. Some of these include its smooth performance, the beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and its still-impressive battery life. Beyond all that, it comes with satisfying granular feedback and a wide range of software features from Google that make it fun to use.

If you're having trouble choosing between a current phone and a last-gen device, check out our Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro guide.