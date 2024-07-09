Walmart has apparently launched its "biggest sale ever" — these are the Android deals I'd buy

Prime Day 2024 is a week away, but Walmart is preemptively taking on the competition by launching a massive sitewide sale of its own, complete with a wide assortment of great Android deals. The retailer is calling the event its "biggest sale ever", and while I can't verify that claim, I have listed many of the best discounts for Android users below. The sale runs today through Thursday, July 11th, so don't wait if a particular offer catches your eye.

Wearables, in particular, are receiving major discounts, but there are some good phone deals in there too. Keep reading to see all of my favorites, and if you want to shop beyond the confines of Android-friendly tech, don't forget to peek at Walmart's full official list of deals so you can see everything that's available.

Top Walmart deals

Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $119.95 at Walmart Our top choice for the best Fitbit that money can buy today, the Charge 6 has a whopping 7 days of battery life on a single charge, plus you get a ton of health and fitness tracking features and NFC/GPS support. Walmart's sale is carving $40 off the formidable fitness tracker, knocking the price down to only $119.95. Price check: Amazon - $154.99 | Best Buy - $159.99

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399.99 $314.99 at Walmart The Sony WH-1000XM5 have received the honor of being our favorite wireless headphones because of their generation-defining ANC (active noise cancellation), superb sound quality, and long battery life, but they aren't exactly cheap. That's why we're excited to see Walmart drop over $80 off the price of these legendary cans for the duration of the sale. Price check: Amazon - $379 | Best Buy - $399

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $449.99 $340 at Walmart The Galaxy A54 5G may be last-gen, but it's still a solid Android phone if you're looking to save some cash today. Currently selling for just $340 unlocked at Walmart, the midrange device boasts a lovely 120Hz AMOLED display, a huge 5,000mAh battery, and years of OS updates guaranteed straight out of the box. Price check: Amazon - $326.40 (Used) | Best Buy - $449.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299.99 $204.97 at Walmart Sure, the Galaxy Watch 7 is probably going to be revealed during Samsung Unpacked tomorrow, but if you don't care about owning the absolute newest wearable on the market, the Galaxy Watch 6 remains an outstanding smartwatch. The prospect of buying this flagship wearable becomes even more tempting when you see that Walmart's big sale has slashed an epic $95 off the price, clobbering the current offers from Amazon and Best Buy. Price check: Amazon - $209.99 | Best Buy - $209.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: $1,199 $769.98 at Walmart The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is arguably the most powerful Android tablet ever built, with a huge 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and reliable 11,200mAh battery. It's also more expensive than some laptops, so we're pleased to see Walmart's sale slash over $420 off the 256GB device. Keep in mind that this is coming from a third-party seller, not Walmart itself, so the discount won't be around for long. Price check: Amazon - $1,049.99 | Best Buy - $1,049.99

TCL 75" Class Q 4K QLED smart TV: $899.99 $498 at Walmart If you're planning to upgrade the home theater this summer, check out this Walmart deal that drops over 400 bucks off this 75-inch smart TV from TCL. This entertainment powerhouse delivers gorgeous 4K picture with TCL's QLED technology, support from an entire suite of HDR enhancement formats, and DTS Virtual:X support for optimized, immersive audio. Price check: Amazon - $599.99

If you didn't find what you were looking for at Walmart today, don't forget that Amazon Prime Day 2024 kicks off next Tuesday, July 16th. To learn more about the sale event, check out our Prime Day FAQ and shopping guide.