This early Black Friday deal on the Google Pixel 7a is making history — don't miss this offer

The Black Friday sales aren't officially set to begin for a few more weeks, so why did a record-breaking Google Pixel 7a deal appear on my desk this morning? Completely apropos of nothing, Amazon has decided to carve a whopping 25% off the popular midrange Pixel, sending the price crashing down to $374. That's the cheapest that the unlocked phone has ever been by a considerable margin (I'm talking like $75 cheaper than the previous record), and there are no strings or eligibility requirements whatsoever.

This is the second record-breaking discount that I've seen this morning (the other was 35% off the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) and I have to say it's making very curious about what Amazon plans to do for Black Friday. Will they keep this deal around until the big day hits? Only time will tell, but for now, I wouldn't wait to enjoy these savings.

Ready or not, here the Black Friday deals come

Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499 $374 at Amazon - 25% off! Head to Amazon right now and you can get a hefty 25% off the Google Pixel 7a. That's the biggest discount that the midrange masterpiece has ever received, no trade-in required and no strings attached. It's highly unlikely that the price will drop more than this during Black Friday, so why not beat the crowds and get some holiday shopping done today? It's also worth noting that Best Buy is matching Amazon's price and throwing in three months of YouTube Premium for free. Price tracker: Best Buy - $374 | Walmart - $425

If you didn't know, the Google Pixel 7a is one of the best cheap Android phones that money can buy, coming complete with a premium-feeling design, outstanding camera tech and haptics for the price, and the same Tensor G2 chipset found in its more-expensive siblings, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. As we clearly state in our 4.5/5-star Google Pixel 7a review, "unless you need better battery life or like to zoom beyond 5x, there's no reason to spend your $500 elsewhere".

And now that this Black Friday deal has sent the price crashing down to under $400, bang for the buck suddenly seems like a massive understatement.