The Pixel 8a was already the value champ, and now you can save 120 bucks during Prime Day

Normally, I'd think twice before I told you to buy a year-old phone new. There's nothing wrong with using last year's model and it's a great way to save a few dollars, but if you want one buying used is usually a better bet. That changes when it's so cheap.

Google has already released the Pixel 9 with its various Pro and XL models, and everyone knows that a Pixel 9a is coming soon. Until we see it and its price tag, the Pixel 8a is still the phone to beat — especially at $379.

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Google Pixel 8a: $499 $379 at Amazon The Pixel 8a is the best cheap phone available today and it's even better when you're saving $120. You can buy something newer, but you're going to pay a lot more or end up with a lot less phone. It has a great camera, superb build quality, and internal specs strong enough to do anything you could ask of it. You even get plenty of Google's AI tricks, too. It's my pick for the best phone of 2024.

✅Recommended if: You don't demand to have the latest specs as long as everything runs well; you like to save money.

❌Skip this deal if: You're not a fan of Google's phones or software; you plan to play a lot of games.

Everyone in tech has an opinion and a lot of people would disagree with me saying the Pixel 8a is the best phone of 2024. You should always listen to more than one person before you spend your money.

It is the phone I spent my own money on, though. It's not hard for me to get just about any phone I want to use and I have looked at several of them. When it came to my money, I decided that the Pixel 8a was the best way to spend it. I'm not alone and Google's a series phones are always the company's best sellers because they offer insane value.

If you want to play games for hours you can get something better and there are phones with "better" cameras out there. None offer the same value as the unassuming little Pixel 8a, though. ProTip: Buy the Aloe (green) one. you'll thank me once you see it in person.