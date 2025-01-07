The best OnePlus 13 deals of January 2025 (so far)

The wait is over: the OnePlus 13 is finally getting its global release today, and I'm dropping all of the best deals from across the web into this guide. Whether you're curious about specs or looking to place your order right away, this guide has everything you need to know about buying the highly-anticipated flagship.

The first phone in a while to earn Android Central's coveted 5/5-star review score, the OnePlus 13 is truly a masterclass of Android technology, with gorgeous build quality, IP69 water/dust resistance, and the power of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Despite getting released just moments ago, you can already order the phone directly from OnePlus.com and score up to $900 off with an eligible trade-in. The OEM will also hook you up with a free storage boost to 512GB.

If you don't want to deal with the hassle of a trade-in, buy the OnePlus 13 unlocked from Best Buy and you'll get a free storage upgrade AND a $100 gift card. Not too shabby for a phone that's destined to earn a place among the best Android phones of 2025. Keep reading for more deals and information, and check back later if you don't find anything right away: I'll keep adding new OnePlus 13 deals as they're announced!

Patrick Farmer eCommerce Editor Patrick is a no-nonsense deal hunter with over 10 years of experience in the eCommerce space. Whether you’re interested in a new wireless carrier, smart home device, or Android phone, Patrick combines hands-on research with practical shopping advice to get you the answers you need.

OnePlus 13 deals

OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 $899.99, plus free $100 gift card at Best Buy Order the 512GB phone unlocked from Best Buy and the retailer will give you a straight $100 discount alongside a FREE $100 gift card. That's like getting twice the storage at no additional cost, plus some free money just for kicks.

OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 $899.99, plus up to $899 of trade-in credit and more at OnePlus Purchase the groundbreaking flagship straight from the source and you'll get a free storage boost to 512GB, plus up to $899.99 of trade-in credit when you send OnePlus an old or broken phone. As if that wasn't enough, the OEM is letting you pair your order with a free smartwatch or earbuds (with a value up to $299.99).

FAQ

What are the specs of the OnePlus 13?

We've already begun calling the OnePlus 13 the 'perfect Android phone', and it isn't hard to see why. Although it might be missing some of the integrated AI features found on the latest Samsung and Google phones, the OnePlus 13 triumphs with powerful Snapdragon performance, outstanding battery life, and one of the best-looking OLED displays that we've ever seen. You also get a ton of useful features through Oxygen OS 15 alongside six years of guaranteed software updates, the most we've ever seen in a OnePlus phone. Additionally, the 2025 flagship is the first phone to be released with IP69 water/dust resistance, which is a huge achievement in its own right.

How much does the OnePlus 13 cost?

The OnePlus 13 starts at $899.99 USD/$1,249.99 CAD for the 256GB version, while the 512GB configuration will set you back $999.99 USD/$1,399.99 CAD. That's $100 more expensive than the phone's predecessor, which is why the deals listed above are going to be pretty crucial for shoppers.

What about the OnePlus 13R?

In addition to the OnePlus 13, the company has announced that the OnePlus 13R will be released in the United States on January 14th. Starting at $599.99, the midrange phone comes with a lot of the same great hardware found in the OnePlus 13 at a significantly lower cost. The battery stays the same at a generous 6,000mAh, plus you get Oxygen OS 15 and a sleek, eye-catching design.

Naturally, you'll be taking a bit of a hit in the processing department — the OnePlus 13R doesn't use the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor — but the midrange phone is nevertheless destined to earn the title of "flagship killer" in 2025. Preorder the phone today for some enhanced trade-in credit and a free smartwatch.