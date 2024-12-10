Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. OnePlus 13: Take your pick of 2025's flagships

Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung's next flagship Galaxy phone The official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 is quickly approaching, and we're starting to know all but exactly what this phone will offer. The highlights include a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, One UI 7, a bigger screen, and slight tweaks to the phone's chassis and design. The real question is, how does it stack up to the OnePlus 13? For Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (rumored)

The fall season was packed with a ton of exciting releases, highlighted by the Google Pixel 9 series. However, we're already amidst the winter season, and that means new Samsung and OnePlus flagships are nearing release. The Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13 figure to be two of the best Android phones in 2025, so how do they compare?

That's a complicated question. Although the OnePlus 13 is already available in China, we don't know everything about either upcoming flagship. For the OnePlus 13, we know the phone's exact specifications, but lack US pricing information. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25's specs are mostly known due to reliable rumors and leaks, but there are a few holes. With that being said, we have a pretty good idea of how these two phones stack up against one another, and there's one that appears to have an early edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. OnePlus 13: Design

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is set to include at least three variants: the standard Galaxy S25, the bigger Galaxy S25 Plus, and the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 is the brand's only flagship model for 2025. It's important to remember that the OnePlus 13's 6.82-inch screen size and large form factor will feel more like the Galaxy S25 Ultra in hand. However, OnePlus' flagships are usually priced like Samsung's base-model phones, which is why you may be choosing between a OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 next month.

Still, the size difference may be the biggest reason to choose one of these phones over the other. It's jarring. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to roughly measure 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm, according to the latest leaks and rumors. That's relatively miniature compared to the OnePlus 13, which measures 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5-8.9 mm. If you like small phones, the choice is easy: go with the Galaxy S25. Want a phone that feels more like the Galaxy S25 Ultra on a budget? The OnePlus 13 is your pick.

There are a few other design and build differences worth noting. The OnePlus 13 has a circular camera housing that holds its triple-camera system and flash. It's physically loud, off-center, and large. By comparison, the Galaxy S25's camera lenses are separated and much more understated than the OnePlus 13's camera array.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Both phones will have excellent durability ratings; the Galaxy S25 is expected to have an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistance, while the OnePlus 13 will be IP69-rated. The newer IP69 rating tests the OnePlus 13 against high-pressure and high-temperature water jets, and likely won't make a major impact during daily use. The Galaxy S25 is also expected to have Gorilla Glass coverings for the front and rear glass, and the OnePlus 13 has a Crystal Shield glass front.

The two phones will have different fit and finish options, too. The Galaxy S25 is rumored to come in at least four colors: Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green. They'll be available on a glass back, whereas the OnePlus 13 can be configured with an eco-leather or glass back in either black, blue, or white colorways.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. OnePlus 13: Hardware and specs

According to the latest leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will exclusively be powered by Qualcomm chips this year, in all regions. It's technically still possible that the phone could use the Exynos 2500 platform in some places, but it's unlikely at this point. This means that both the Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which includes the company's custom Oryon cores for greater performance and efficiency.

While the Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13 both use the same display technology (AMOLED, 120Hz), their screen sizes will be a key differentiator. The Galaxy S25 is expected to boast a larger screen than the Galaxy S24, at 6.3 inches, but that's still smaller than the 6.82-inch OnePlus 13. While the exact specs are unknown, the OnePlus 13's 4,500-nit peak brightness rating should be higher than that of the Galaxy S25.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S25 OnePlus 13 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite or Samsung Exynos 2500 (rumored) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.3-inch AMOLED screen (rumored) 6.82-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 4,500 nits peak brightness Memory Unknown 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB Storage 128GB, 256GB (assumed) Up to 1TB (UFS 4.0) Battery 5,000mAh (rumored) 6,000mAh Charging USB-C wired, wireless, reverse wireless; exact wattage unknown 100W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless, 5W reverse wired Operating System One UI 7, Android 15 OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) Rear cameras 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (rumored and/or assumed) 50MP, f/1.6 main; 50MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 50 MP, f/2.6 periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom) Front camera 12MP hole-punch camera (rumored and/or assumed) 32 MP, f/2.4 wide hole-punch camera Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (assumed) Wi-Fi 7 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, NFC Dimensions 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm (rumored) 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm or 8.9 mm Weight 167g (assumed) 210 or 213 g IP rating IP68 (assumed) IP68/IP69 Colors Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green (rumored) Black, Blue, White

At the moment, current rumors indicate that Samsung once again doesn't plan to upgrade the camera system on the Galaxy S25. That would mean the flagship will ship with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens. By all indications, the OnePlus 13 should have the better camera system. With a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, the OnePlus 13 looks to have better rear camera hardware in almost every way. Samsung could improve its image signal processing and computational photography to pull more out of the Galaxy S25's hardware, though.

The OnePlus 13 could also bring better connectivity options than the Galaxy S25, packing Wi-Fi 7, NFC, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.4. While we're hoping that the Galaxy S25 matches these specifications, that's uncertain.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. OnePlus 13: Performance and software

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Theoretically, the OnePlus 13 and the Galaxy S25 should offer similar performance, since they are both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Performance will be great on both devices, because the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is significantly improved compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It's always possible that Samsung manages to tune the Snapdragon 8 Elite to get more performance and optimization out of it, as the company has done in the past.

Both phones will be powered by Android 15, but different skins. The OnePlus 13 has OxygenOS 15, while the Galaxy S25 will get One UI 7. At the end of the day, which one you prefer will come down to preference. However, the Galaxy S25 has more AI features and will get longer software support. Samsung is expected to pledge seven years of OS upgrades, but OnePlus is only giving OnePlus 13 buyers four years of OxygenOS upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. OnePlus 13: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The higher cost of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is creating some uncertainty, and we don't know exactly how much the Galaxy S25 or OnePlus 13 will cost. If the OnePlus 13 can match or near the Galaxy S25's price point, it has a good chance of earning a recommendation.

With a bigger screen and better camera hardware, the OnePlus 13 could be a Galaxy S25 Ultra alternative available at Galaxy S25 pricing. Until we test these phones for ourselves, we won't know for sure. Luckily, we'll learn more about both of these phones' US pricing and availability next month.

