Is the OnePlus 13 waterproof? Yes! The Chinese model for the OnePlus 13 is waterproof, but there are important details to remember. Its IP68/IP69 rating allows you to submerge the phone for 30 minutes up to a depth of 1.5 meters, and the IP69 rating makes it resistant to high-pressure water jets. There is no official information on whether the U.S. model will have the dual rating.

How much water can your OnePlus 13 resist?

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Even though the OnePlus 13 has yet to be launched in the United States, the dual IP68/IP69 rating is exciting for the Chinese model. Why? Well, the OnePlus 12 variants for the U.S. and China both have an IP65 rating. The OnePlus 13's IP68/IP69 rating for the Chinese model gives U.S. users hope that the U.S. variant will also have that rating.

The official listing for the U.S. model is unavailable yet, but hopefully, you won't have to wait too long. With that rating, you're looking at a phone with a rating superior to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and iPhone 16 Pro.

An IP68 rating means the OnePlus 13 can be submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. IP stands for ingress protection, a grading system from the International Electrotechnical Commission that certifies how well a device is protected from dust and water.

The six in the IP68 rating means the Android phone is dust-tight and well-protected against dust particles. Six is the highest number you'll see, and zero is the lowest, meaning it has zero dust protection. However, if you see an X instead of a zero, the company did not test the device for dust resistance, but it does not necessarily mean it has none.

The second number indicates how well a device is protected against water. X means the phone has not been tested, and zero indicates no protection. The highest water resistance number on the scale is 9, which means it can withstand high-pressure water jets and is highly protected against steam cleaning and high-pressure liquids at a close range.

Despite having an excellent rating, you should be cautious about exposing your phone to harsh chemicals such as cleaning products, sugary drinks, or highly chlorinated pools. If you accidentally spill any harsh chemicals on your phone, immediately rinse it and dry it with a clean microfiber cloth.

A device with an IP69 rating undergoes additional testing compared to those with an IP68. Additionally, unlike a device with an IP68 rating, it isn't meant for submerging. You might think you could submerge it more with a higher rating, but that is false.

An IP69 rating is usually found in areas where intense cleaning is standard, such as medical equipment, food processing, and specific industrial settings.

Can the IP68/IP69 rating deteriorate over time?

Yes! When you take the phone out of the box, it's at its highest level of protection. However, this rating can decrease over time if it is not properly maintained.

For example, exposing your phone to extreme temperatures or dropping it can damage the seals over time. Don't worry! We've got you covered with the best tips on how to clean and disinfect your Android phone properly.