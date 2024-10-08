Stylus lovers, unite! — The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) just crashed back to its lowest-ever price during October Prime Day

With October Prime Day deals officially here, 2024 Android phones are receiving some of the biggest discounts you can expect to see this side of Black Friday. Among them is the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), which Amazon has brought back to its lowest price ever with a 38% discount.

This is Motorola's best offering for those who want a stylus, though it comes at a significantly lower price point than many of its premium-level competitors. It comes with a beautiful 120Hz OLED display, solid camera performance, and more than a day of battery life. Plus, get 256GB of memory, 8GB of RAM, and a beautiful vegan leather backing that users really like.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon for Prime Day This year's Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a comfortable vegan leather backing that makes it feel like a premium phone, and 38% off its already-affordable price is a certified good deal. It comes with 256GB of storage, and it offers a long battery life with quick 30W wired charging. Overall, we could describe the theme of the Moto G Stylus 5G as "better than its price point," and this October Prime Day has made that more accurate than ever.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for one of the best stylus phones out there at an economy-level price point; you prefer a phone with a soft, comfortable backing like the Stylus 5G's vegan leather back; battery life is a majority priority for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather spend more money to upgrade to a phone compatible with a better stylus, or wait for Motorola to hopefully release one; you need something with more than one OS update.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a pretty solid phone for under $400 (in this case, far under $400), coming with a basic stylus that casual users really enjoy. But the things that make this phone so strong for its low price are the comfortable-to-hold vegan leather backing, its impressive 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, and its battery life that can easily make it over a day.

To be sure, some are critical that Motorola hasn't released a better stylus, as this one doesn't include some of the more high-performance features found in competitors, such as the Samsung S Pen's Bluetooth remote capture, pressure, and angle sensitivity levels. Still, it also comes for free with the phone, which can only be said of Samsung's premium S24 Ultra, so take that for what it's worth.