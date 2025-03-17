What you need to know

Rumors claim Samsung is working on a Good Lock module that gives users access to an "expansion" of Now Bar features.

These features are more customization-focused as users could alter its animations, size, and more on the lock screen.

Samsung dropped a major customization update for its Home Up Good Lock module while also updating the Now Bar experience via Always On Display.

One UI 7 brings a multitude of changes, but a recent rumor claims Samsung could have more in store for one lock screen feature.

As rumored by Tony Tech on X, Samsung is supposedly looking into creating a dedicated Good Lock module for One UI 7's Now Bar (via SamMobile). The tipster claims the module will "expand" the Now Bar's customization with a series of new features. The lock screen widget's primary purpose is to deliver quick bits of important information, so rumors claim it might feature "forced support for all third-party apps."

Additionally, considering its lock screen presence, the post suggests the Good Lock module could offer color and size customization options.

Rumors add the module would give users control over the widget's animations, letting you "remove" and "insert" new ones, potentially. The post ends by purporting the rumored module will be dubbed "NOWBAR," but that remains to be seen as no further evidence has been discovered yet.

is rumored around. samsung is developing application for Good lock module called NOWBAR. which expands new features. - change color, like- Changing Size nowbar- Remove and insert animations - Forced support all third-party apps Only rumors going around from the web 🫣March 12, 2025

The idea of Samsung bringing total Now Bar customization could work, especially when you remember it dropped a Good Lock update for Home Up. After the update was rumored last fall, Samsung finally started rolling it out for One UI 7-capable devices (the Galaxy S25). The Home Up patch blew open the doors of customization for users as Samsung delivered the freedom over the size and orientation of your apps, widgets, and folders.

In short, the typical grid rules apps and the like are forced to adhere to are out the window. A demo showcased how this could work in more detail for users interested in trying out the "DIY Home" editing button.

The Now Bar was subject to a recent update through the Always On Display module in Good Lock. The update focused on improving the experience of it by delivering more awareness and agency behind notifications. More importantly, users could better customize which sports leagues and teams they'd like their Now Bar to update them on.

Many Galaxy users without a Galaxy S25 are still awaiting One UI 7; however, Samsung confirmed the update will hit eligible devices in April.