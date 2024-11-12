Samsung might've clued us into the Galaxy S25 launch timeframe

What you need to know

A user posted a screenshot of a recently received Samsung survey about its promotional run for the Galaxy S25.

The form states those who complete it will receive a "10% discount" on the Galaxy S25 on "January 5," potentially indicating an earlier launch timeline.

Oddly enough, the date marks a Sunday, though this could coincide with another expected announcement: the Galaxy S25 Reserve Program.

We're eager for Samsung's next flagship series, but a rather innocent survey might be more important than we realize.

The Korean OEM was reportedly sending consumer surveys to random customers, as spotted by IMEI Pham on X (via Android Police). According to the post, the survey asked the user (in Vietnamese) about the "promotional" aspect of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series. The survey's introduction detailed the reward for users who complete the survey, which might've leaked its launch timeframe.

For completing the survey, the company states consumers will receive a "10% discount" on the Galaxy S25 series on "January 5." This January date reportedly concerns when Samsung will kickstart its "pre-orders."

This is a strange date considering January 5, 2025 is a Sunday. It's highly unlikely Samsung is gearing up for a weekend debut as the Galaxy S24 series was announced on January 17, which was a Wednesday. However, this discount delivery date could coincide with a more expected occurrence: Samsung's Reserve Program.

In January, the company kickstarted its Galaxy S24 Reserve Program roughly two weeks before the series launched during Unpacked. This seems plausible for the S25 series since Samsung started informing users about its 2024 phones shortly after New Year's Day.

As always, we'll have to wait and see what Samsung does when the time comes.

Galaxy S25 series will launch on Jan 5th, according from an online survey to customer about promotion when it ready to pre-order pic.twitter.com/SGmM3NNQhoNovember 12, 2024

Galaxy S25 leaks have continuously surfaced regarding Samsung's alleged changes to make them flatter.

A recent wave of leaks claimed to have narrowed down the company's potential assortment of colors. A post stated the Galaxy S25 could debut in Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green colors. The Galaxy S25 Ultra could grab the unsurprising Titanium Black, Blue, Gray, and Silver options. Moreover, the post speculated that Samsung could stick with the same M13 OLED panel featured on the Galaxy S24 Ultra for the S25 version.

Supposedly, this could be done with consumers in mind as upgrading to the M14 variant could "raise costs."

Another rumor claimed Samsung could finally bring A/B seamless updates to the Galaxy S25 series. The company notably skipped its flagship series with this function as it only provided such a feature to the Galaxy A55. Google started pushing for OEMs to adopt and implement the A/B update method on devices due to its less disruptive behavior. Users can continue playing with their phones while it downloads an update on a separate partition.

Once done, your device will prompt users to restart the phone as soon as possible to install the update. Google made these updates faster, meaning they could download in as little as ten minutes.