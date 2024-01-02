Samsung confirms Unpacked in January, 'Reserve' offers begin for store credit

What you need to know

Samsung confirms its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 17 at 1 pm ET at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Users will see the reveal of the company's Galaxy S24 series lineup during the event.

Samsung is running a "Reserve" offers event from January 2 through January 16, letting consumers reserve a device and gain $50 in credit.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is fast approaching as, according to a press release, the event will take place on January 17 at 1 pm ET in San Jose, California. The Korean OEM states consumers will learn more about the brand's upcoming "mobile device portfolio" additions.

Those who are invited to join at the SAP Center can enjoy the reveals in person. However, those at home can watch on Samsung's official YouTube channel.

Alongside this, Samsung is running a promotional period through its "Reserve" offers. The company states consumers who reserve a new device on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app will receive $50 of Reserve Credit once they've pre-ordered and purchased the item. This promotion runs from January 2 at 6 pm ET through January 16 — one day before the event.

Samsung is additionally providing a "no-commitment" offer with this promotion. Those interested are only required to provide their name and email address when reserving a single or multiple devices.

However, those opting into the Reserve Credit can only redeem this once they've gone through with the pre-order necessities.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

If you haven't done so, consumers can sign up for the Samsung Offer program, as it delivers additional savings to students, military personnel, first responders, and corporate partner employees.

We are two weeks out from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, where we'll learn all about the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. The trio is expected to hop on the AI bandwagon as Samsung teased "Galaxy AI" back in November. The artificial intelligence, presumably named "Gauss," will bring several AI-backed features that combine on-device capabilities with cloud-based AI support.

The company showcased an initial feature dubbed "AI Live Translate Call." This is stated to translate a user's phone call in real-time with audio and text translations available, as well. Such features can be seen as a sharp response to the amount of AI features seen across Google's latest Pixel 8 series.