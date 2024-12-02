Samsung apparently hates profits because the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $800 off for Cyber Monday (NO trade-in either!)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has often been called the best Android phone at the worst price thanks to its normally outrageous $1,900 price tag. It's been said that Samsung does this to ensure it makes enough off each phone but, apparently, all that goes out the window for Cyber Monday because Samsung is selling the phone for $800 off. No cap. No activation nonsense. No trade-in required.

At this price, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the best large foldable you'll find anywhere. Even better than the OnePlus Open, which is the foldable phone we normally recommend because of its design and overall value. Plus, since this deal is direct from Samsung, you get to choose from two colors you can't get anywhere else!

As we said in our review, the Z Fold 6 is the master of refinements and with One UI 7 coming soon — and another 7 years of software support left for this phone — there's little doubt in my mind that Samsung will do everything it can to take back the foldable crown.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $1,899 $1,099 at Samsung Get a phone and a tablet all in one gorgeous device, complete with Android updates until 2031, all at a record low price with $800 off for Cyber Monday. Click the Samsung link, select from one of the awesome Samsung.com exclusive colors, and select NO TRADE IN to receive the full $800 off deal. Price check: Amazon - $1,307 | Best Buy - $1,499

✅Recommended if: You've been on the fence about buying a foldable phone. Samsung offers the best support for its phones, including seven years of updates, tons of available accessories, and great companion products like the S Pen.

❌Skip this deal if: You care more about camera zoom than a folding phone. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the better buy, in that case.

I've long been a huge proponent of foldable phones because they're so wonderfully versatile. It might sound silly to have a "folding tablet in your pocket" but don't knock it until you try it. The first time you unfold the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to get a bigger view of whatever you're looking at, you'll never go back to a regular smartphone again.

And while it's true that the Z Fold 6's cameras don't provide the best zoom detail on the market, it regularly surprises us with its capabilities. When compared to the OnePlus Open - a foldable phone with superior camera hardware - the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does more than just hold its own.

The Z Fold 6 supports the Samsung S Pen, something no other foldable brand does. Heck, even the Slim S Pen case is half off today, making this the ultimate note-taking machine at your fingertips.