Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Is it time for an upgrade?

Just because a new phone model has launched, it doesn’t mean users will flock to get it. If there is no significant difference in the specifications, you are more likely to stay with the phone model you have. But now that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is out, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4 comparison will help you see if it’s time to leave the older model behind.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the latest flip phone from Samsung, and it has many changes that make it worth upgrading. This doesn’t mean that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is obsolete, but the newer model has a clear advantage. But is it enough to warrant the upgrade? Let’s see which flip phone is worth your money.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Design

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Flip 4 have clamshell designs with very similar measurements.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a matte aluminum frame, which makes it 10% more scratch-resistant. The Crafted Black color choice has a Kevlar-like design. It also comes with an enhanced Armor Aluminum frame with an IP48 rating, making it waterproof for 30 minutes for up to 1.5 meters. Since it’s not entirely dust-proof, it's best not to expose it to dusty environments.

The latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone is available in splashy colors, such as Silver Shadow, Crafted Black, Yellow, and Mint Blue. The newer model measures 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm when closed and 165 x 71.9 x 6.9mm when open, making it 2mm thinner than the older model. You can also add some style to your phone with Z Flip 6 cases like the Flipsuit, which gives your phone a unique design.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has flat glass panels and a squared-off design. It offers a bevvy of color options, including the Bespoken Edition. The phone has an IPX8 rating (the same rating as the Flip 5), meaning it’s waterproof for 30 minutes and up to 1.5 meters, but it has no dustproof rating. This does not mean it’s not dustproof, but it indicates it did not go through testing. Unlike the newer model with the cameras beside one another, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 places its camera one on top of the other. The Flip 4 is slightly larger, measuring 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9mm when closed and 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm when open.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Display

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4 face-off clearly shows a difference in the external display. The newer model allows you to do much more, saving you the trouble of opening your phone. The inner display hasn't changed much in the two generations since they share similar 6.7-inch displays.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 Android phone one-ups the older model with a Dynamic AMOLED HDR10+ primary display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution, 2,600-nit peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 3.4-inch external display and a Super AMOLED cover display with a 2640 x 1080 (FHD+) resolution, a 1,600-nit peak brightness level, and a 60Hz refresh rate. Since the newer display is made of a better Foldable Thin Glass (FTG) material, that reduces the crease's visibility.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has an AMOLED HDR10+ primary display with a 2600 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the peak brightness isn't as high, as it can only reach 1,200 nits on the primary display and 919 nits on the external display. The older model's crease is much more visible than the newer one's since it's a UTG display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Hardware

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

There is clearly a winner in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4 showdown. It makes sense that you would see improved specs with each generation, such as in the processor and other areas.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor like the one found on the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro. Other specifications include 12GB RAM, 50MP (f/1.8), and an improved 4,000mAh battery. There is also a vapor chamber to reduce throttling and give you a better gaming experience.

With the latest model, you also get 256GB or 512GB of storage, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, a 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera, and a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera.

The much older Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a slower Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 3,700mAh battery, no vapor chamber, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging, and more storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Neither the older nor newer Flip models have expandable storage or headphone jacks. It’s best to choose a generous storage option so you always have enough space for future updates.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 OS Android 14 w/ One UI 6.1 Android 12 w/ One UI 4.1, upgradeable to Android 14 (One UI 6) Primary display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, LTPO, 2640 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz, 2,600 nits 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X, LTPO, 2600 x 1080, 120Hz, 1,200 nits External display 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 2640 x 1080 (FHD+), 1,600-nit peak brightness level, 60Hz refresh rate 1.9-inch, OLED, 512 x 260 (FHD+), 1,200-nit peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB (LPDDR5X) 8GB (LPDDR5) Storage 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) Cameras 50MP f/1.8 w/ OIS wide, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.2 selfie 12MP f/1.8 w/ OIS wide, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 selfie Ingress protection IP48 IPX8 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh Charging 25W wired, 15W fast wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse-wireless Dimensions 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (closed), 165 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open) 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1mm (closed), 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open) Weight 187g 187g Colors Yellow, Mint, Silver Shadow, Blue, Peach, Crafted Black Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Blue, Black, Yellow, White

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Software

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, you can use One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. It comes with fun Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, and Live Translate, which you can find on the Pixel 8 Pro as well. You can also customize the Flex Windows with generative AI wallpapers and weather animations for your region.

Other Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are Edit suggestions, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Photo Assist, Transcript Assist, and Drawing Assist. Samsung promises seven years of software and security updates for the newer flip model, the same as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, but you can use these fun Galaxy AI features once updated to Android 14/One UI 6.1. There are fewer updates with the older model since it only gets four years of software updates and five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Should you upgrade?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

With differences in specifications like this, it is clear you get so much more with the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. You get a bigger external display that lets you do more without opening your phone, which helps keep the primary display scratch-free longer. If you love taking pictures, the improved primary camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor are good reasons to upgrade.

But if you give your Flip phone light use and only use it for basic things, then upgrading can wait. Who knows, next year’s Flip phone might have specifications that make it impossible not to upgrade.

