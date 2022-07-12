Score the best Android phone for $300 off for Prime Day

There's no question that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series tops the list of best available Android phones this year. As for which of the three is the best, that's a matter of debate, but if you go based on Android Central's rankings — and my personal opinion, as the person who reviewed the phone — the Galaxy S22 Plus is the best Android phone to buy right now. And it's currently on sale for $700 (opens in new tab), a 30% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen on the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus strikes a great sweet spot between the massive S22 Ultra and petite S22 (both of which are also 30% off (opens in new tab) for Prime Day, if you'd prefer a different size). It has a fantastic 6.6-inch 120Hz display that's bright enough to be readable in direct sunlight, packaged inside of a stylish design that's comfortable for one-handed use despite its size. It lacks some of the camera and display upgrades of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but the S22+ is the more reasonably affordable option that has all the essentials most people need.

This is certainly among the top Prime Day phone deals available, even taking into account other deals on the best Android phones like the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and OnePlus 10 Pro.

The S22+, minus a chunk of cash

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $1,000 $700 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM, reliable 50MP main camera, consistently long battery life with rapid 45W recharging, IP68 water resistance, and an absurdly bright display, the Galaxy S22+ is the Android phone to beat.

Because Amazon sells the Galaxy S22 series unlocked, you can pair it with practically any U.S. carrier you prefer; just slip your SIM card in and you'll be in business! And you may even be able to trade in your old phone to Amazon to save even more money, something you can do with a carrier but will lock you into an expensive contract for 2-3 years.

Looking for more sweet Prime Day deals besides a phone? We have guides on the best Prime Day smartwatch deals to pair with your phone, or the best Prime Day wireless earbud deals to listen to some epic playlists while you take your Galaxy S22+ on the go.