How to trade in your old Amazon devices and earn discounts on new gear

Amazon frequently discounts its already-affordable devices, both during Prime Day and throughout the rest of the year. That makes it easy to upgrade whatever current Kindle e-reader, Fire tablet or streaming stick, Echo speaker, or Ring cameras you own with newer-generation tech. But another way to save (even more) money is to trade-in your old Amazon devices to get a bigger price chunk off of your new tech. Here's how!

How to trade in your old Amazon devices

1. Go to the Amazon trade-in hub (opens in new tab).

2. Click one of the eligible categories: Kindle E-readers, Tablets, Streaming Media Players, Bluetooth Speakers and Headphones, Home Security Devices, Wireless Routers, Cell Phones, or Gaming.

3. Check if you have an eligible device associated with your Amazon account.

4. If none are shown, search for your device by name and see if it's listed.

5. Click the box next to your eligible device and select Continue.

6. Fill out information on the device's status for a trade-in value estimate. Also decide in advance if you want the item shipped back to you if Amazon determines that it isn't in good enough condition for the full trade-in value.

7. Either trade in more items or submit your trade-in.

8. Check your email for a UPS shipping label and print it out. You'll need to supply your own package, but won't have to pay for shipping.

9. If necessary, unlock your device from cloud services, back up your device's data, and factory reset it prior to trading it in to Amazon.

10. Mail your package within 45 days.

Amazon trade-in values and eligible devices

The value of your Amazon trade-in will vary by device and manufacturer. And listing out the complete list of eligible devices would be foolish when you can just check for yourself in the Search view. But we will highlight the main device lists and coupons you'll receive for each category, so you know in advance if it's worth checking.

Kindle E-readers: Currently up to $75 in trade-in value plus 20% off a new Kindle. Most Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis, and Kindle Voyage e-readers should be eligible.

Tablets: Up to $475 in trade-in value plus 20% off a new Fire Tablet. Most Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tablets, Kindle Fire HDs, and Lenovo Tabs are eligible.

Streaming Media Players: 20% off a new Fire TV device. Most Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, or Apple TV devices are eligible.

Bluetooth speakers: Hundreds in trade-in value and 25% off an Echo device. Echo, Nest, Bose, Sonos, Bang & Olufsen, and other brands' speakers and soundbars are eligible.

Home Security: 20% off a qualified home security device. Primarily Ring and Blink cameras are eligible for trade-in.

Routers: Hundreds in trade-in value and 25% off a qualified eero device. Eero, Netgear, Nest, TP-Link, Linksys, ASUS, and other brands' router systems are eligible.

Cell phones: Earn up to $550 in trade-in credit from Apple, Google, Samsung, LG, or Motorola phones.

Gaming: Earn up to $175 in trade-in credit from video games, consoles, or accessories.

Don't wait too long to trade things in

Prime Day 2022 will arrive on July 12 with an absurd number of deals, and it doesn't take a genius or leaker to know most Amazon products will be discounted. But if you can score one of these coupons and some trade-in credit before Prime Day begins, you can essentially buy its latest tech for pennies on the dollar.

Already, you'll find early Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) on some of our favorite Amazon devices, including the Eero 6+ router and Ring Video Doorbell, as well as refurbished deals on most of our other favorites. Most likely, you'll have to wait until the main event to get the new versions on sale.

The issue is that according to Amazon, it may take "up to 10 business days" before your traded-in device arrives at an Amazon center, then a further "two business days" before you find out if your device was accepted. Only then will the gift card balance appear on your account and will you receive your 20 or 25%-off code.

Trade-in your device on Prime Day, and you won't receive your coupon in time. But if you take care of it now, you'll be able to save even more on the best Echo devices or Amazon Fire tablets when the big shopping event rolls around.