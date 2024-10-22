Remember the Google Pixel 7 Pro? Well, it just got an outrageous 56% price drop at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap-yet-good smartphone and you don't mind a slightly older device, stop everything you're doing and check out this Google Pixel deal that I just found at Amazon. For a limited time, you can order the 256GB Google Pixel 7 Pro from the retailer and save a whopping 56% on your purchase, no strings attached.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is finally affordable

Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB: $999 $440 at Amazon The Pixel 7 Pro blew us away when it was unveiled a few years ago, and it still impresses in 2024 with efficient Tensor G2 performance, some fun camera features, and OS updates through October 2025. It may not be the newest kid on the block any more, but if you want a smartphone for under 500 bucks, this deal on the Pixel 7 Pro is an awesome choice.

That's a truly remarkable discount on a device that we considered to be the best Android phone that money can buy back in 2022. While the Pixel 7 Pro has since been replaced by newer models, it's got a larger AMOLED display than the similarly-priced Google Pixel 8a, plus awesome cameras, the still-capable Tensor G2 chipset, and software support through October 2025, at least.

The only issue with buying the Pixel 7 Pro in 2024 is that you won't get as many OS and security updates as you would with a newer phone, and that curved screen that Google later abandoned may not be for everyone. It's also worth noting that this discount is coming from a third-party seller at Amazon, so I can see it disappearing shortly after I hit that Publish button.

Still, the Pixel 7 Pro has stood the test of time and will likely go down in the smartphone history books as one of the best phones that Google ever produced. Getting your hands on one of these devices for under $500 seems like a no-brainer, and it isn't even Black Friday yet.