How to order the Google Pixel 7a: deals, availability, and more

Google I/O 2023 has wrapped up, which means it's finally time to order the Google Pixel 7a. There have been rumors and leaks swirling around this mid-range smartphone for months, but the announcement event this morning finally gave us an official look at the device — and boy, is it ever good. Check out our Google Pixel 7a review (opens in new tab) to see why you need one right now.

The phone has already been added to the Google store, and we've decided to dedicate this page to all of the best Pixel 7a deals as they begin to go live.

The Pixel 7a has a retail price of around $499 and uses the same Tensor G2 chipset found in its flagship counterparts, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. You'll also get a compact 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, plus Android 13 and wireless charging support, the latter of which is a first for the Google A series.

This one also delivers some seriously great camera tech for the price as well, since the Pixel 7a comes equipped with a 64MP primary lens and a 13MP ultra-wide. If you're ready to order this cheap Android phone from Google, keep reading for the best deals that we've found so far.

The best Google Pixel 7a deals are coming

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Best Buy currently has the best unlocked deal on the Pixel 7a but there's only one catch: you'll need to activate it today in order to get the $50 off the regular price. That makes it the same price as the Pixel 6a when it launched last year, giving Best Buy a big win for folks who love to buy unlocked.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: $499 at Google Store (opens in new tab) Get the Pixel 7a direct from Google and enjoy a completely unlocked phone with Google support.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: Free with select unlimited plans at Verizon (opens in new tab) For a limited time, Verizon is giving away the Google Pixel 7a to folks with select unlimited plans. Check out the link above to see if your plan qualifies. If it doesn't, the Pixel 7a will cost $15.27 per month for 36 months ($539.99 retail).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: $100 off at Mint Mobile (opens in new tab) Score a fabulous discount on the Pixel 7a with Mint Mobile's exclusive offer. Bundle it with a 12-month plan of your choice and you get the Google phone at a reduced price of $399, as well as six months of free service for the plan selected.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: Free with trade-in at T-Mobile (opens in new tab) T-Mobile is giving away Pixel 7a's when you do one of two things: open a new line, or trade-in a qualifying device. Most flagship phones released in the past three years seem to qualify for the offer, but many others will get you $250 off the final price. As a bonus, T-Mobile is throwing in a pair of Pixel Buds A-series for free with qualifying orders.

AT&T has THE best Pixel 7a deal

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: $2/month from AT&T (opens in new tab) ($72 total) New and existing AT&T customers can get the Google Pixel 7a for only $2 per month, for 36 months, with no trade-in required. That makes it MUCH cheaper than the retail price of $519.99 at AT&T.

Okay, seriously. While you could buy the Pixel 7a for $499 unlocked and feel pretty good about the price, AT&T will get you the phone for less than 1/5 of that price. Both new and existing AT&T customers can opt for the new Pixel 7a for just $2 per month.

That's not a typo. Paying $2 a month over a normal period of 36 months means you will get the Pixel 7a for only $72 total once it's fully paid off.

That's it! No tricks, no trade-in nonsense.

You'll just be getting the best value smartphone this side of the original OnePlus One for a ridiculously low price that, to be frank, doesn't make any sense at all. Before AT&T changes its mind, I'd suggest grabbing this one as quickly as possible.

Should I upgrade to the Google Pixel 7a?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It depends on the phone you currently have. If you're the owner of a Google Pixel 6a and you're ready for a new device, then the answer is a resounding Yes. The Pixel 7a is an improvement on its predecessor in a few key areas. For one, you get the processing power of the Tensor G2 chipset, plus a huge boost in the primary camera to 64MP.

Interestingly, the Pixel 7a battery drops from 4,410mAh in the Pixel 6a to 4,385mAh, but the addition of wireless charging support should make up for that. Plus, the Tensor G2 processor is a lot more efficient than the first-generation Tensor in the Pixel 6a, so the same battery size will stretch your use further.

That being said, if you have a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you may want to hold on to that phone for a little while longer. Although the 7a's $500 price tag is reasonable, it's not uncommon for a Pixel 7 deal to come along and knock the price of the flagship down even further.

Does the Pixel 7a come with a charger?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Nope, just like some other recently-released phones, the Google Pixel 7a will not come with a charger in the box. This is mostly an effort to reduce electronic waste and unnecessary packaging. The phone does, however, come with a USB-C cable, quick start guide, and SIM tool.

That being said, if you want to juice up your phone quickly and you don't have at least an 18W power brick lying around your home, check out our list of the best USB-C chargers (opens in new tab) that money can buy.