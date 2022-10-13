The OnePlus Nord N300 5G is coming soon, charges faster than your Galaxy or Pixel

What you need to know

OnePlus has begun teasing its next budget smartphone for the U.S. market.

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G will apparently sport a MediaTek chipset and 33W wired charging.

The phone will launch in North America in November at an unknown price.

One of our favorite budget phones last year was the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. It offered a lot of value for its small price tag, and the company is preparing to launch its successor quite soon.

Speaking to The Verge, OnePlus stated that the OnePlus Nord N300 5G would launch in North America in November, meaning a launch is right around the corner.

While the device's full specs weren't divulged, OnePlus revealed some details about the phone. The device will be powered by a MediaTek chipset, making it the first MediaTek-powered OnePlus device in the U.S. market. MediaTek isn't big in the U.S., but the company has grand ambitions to break into the market. Years ago, the chipmaker partnered with LG and T-Mobile to launch a MediaTek variant of the LG Velvet.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G will come with a 90Hz display, the same refresh rate found on the Nord N200 5G, although it's unclear if this will be an OLED. Earlier this year, the company launched the OnePlus Nord N20 5G with a 60Hz OLED display, trading off with a lower refresh rate to offset the more expensive OLED panel. OnePlus may do the opposite with the Nord N300 5G.

Lastly, the Nord N300 5G will sport 33W fast charging, up from 18W on its predecessor and higher than some of the best Android phones from Samsung and Google.

Fortunately, there isn't much of a wait until the phone is fully unveiled, but so far, it already sounds like a winner if OnePlus can price it competitively enough against the best budget Android phones.