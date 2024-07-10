Massive OnePlus leak spoils the fun for the upcoming Summer Event

What you need to know

All upcoming OnePlus products, which are set to be unveiled at the Summer Event, have been leaked.

The leak showcases the OnePlus Nord 4, Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and the OnePlus Pad 2 devices' design and colorways.

The design of the Nord 4 is quite reminiscent of the older Pixel phones, like the Pixel 3XL and Pixel 2 XL.

OnePlus is holding a Summer Launch event next week and is announcing a new set of products, which include the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro. As we wait for the launch, a new leak reveals all these devices in renders, leaving nothing to the imagination.

The major leak comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks), who is in partnership with Android Headlines, where the aforementioned devices are revealed left and right. The OnePlus Nord 4 is returning the good old metal body, which should be the first for the mid-range Android phone segment.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks)

The device is shown in all its colorways via the renders, which comprise black, mint, and silver shades. While OnePlus has already showcased some of the models on its launch event listing, the renders shared by the tipster give us a closer look. Dual tone can be seen on all the color variants of the OnePlus Nord 4, and it also reminds us of the older Pixel 3 XL look, which is interesting, to say the least.

Apart from the metallic finish, the Nord 4's other expected specifications include a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display aided by a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 and a massive 5500mAh battery capacity. The dual cameras at the back comprise a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary camera. On the front, there will be a 16MP punch-hole camera for selfies.

OnePlus Watch 2R

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks)

The Watch 2R is a new entrant in the OnePlus product portfolio lineup, and its renders are shared by the publication, indicating that the supposedly affordable smartwatch will come in green.

For the uninitiated, the company had earlier launched the OnePlus Watch 2 variant in the Chinese region with eSIM support. It appears to have been revamped for the OnePlus Watch 2R, which will launch in other regions next week. Alongside the green shade, the smartwatch is expected to come in a regular black colorway.

OnePlus Pad 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks)

The OnePlus Pad 2 renders indicate that the company relies on the same design as the predecessor model, featuring an aluminum unibody design with rounded corners. The tipster notes that it will include a 12.1-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 900 nits. A massive 9500mAh battery capacity is expected to power the Android tablet, supporting 67W fast charging.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks)

Nord Buds 3 Pro is also targeted at the mid-range earbuds segment and will feature Active Noise Cancellation. The renders indicate a modern design in an interesting mint color accompanied by a standard black option.

They also feature a stem design similar to older Nord Buds 2, but the case looks different this time, featuring an oval-shaped design aesthetic. The renders further indicate it will have a glossy finish on the ear tip, while the stem carries a matte finish.

The launch of all these products is less than a week away, and the supposed renders indicate a promising product lineup from OnePlus that caters to the masses at an affordable price range. We should see all these in action on July 16; availability is expected later this month.