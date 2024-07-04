OnePlus Nord 4 is likely to have a global launch soon

What you need to know

OnePlus started teasing a new Summer Launch event that will take place on July 16 in Italy.

The event might unveil the Nord 4 phone alongside a bunch of other Nord products.

Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal shared the first marketing images of the Nord 4, which reveal a familiar design.

OnePlus is gearing up for a new product launch on July 16. It is dubbed the OnePlus Summer Launch Event and will take place in Milan, Italy. The company has started teasing it on social media, accompanying it with a teaser video saying it is a Nord product.

While the teaser indicates that it is a Nord product, nothing substantial has yet been revealed. However, OnePlus might launch the Nord 4, following the predecessor Nord 3's launch in the Indian market during the same period. The company, meanwhile, has also teased it for the U.K. region. OnePlus also recently launched the Nord CE 4 Lite for these regions.

Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the first possible marketing renders of the OnePlus Nord 4, which, at first glance, reminds us of older Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series smartphones.

While the color options look interesting, the Nord 4 has a dual finish on the back surrounding the dual cameras, and the rest of the device appears to have a metallic finish, which explains the teaser's emphasis on a metal build.

First look at OnePlus Nord 4 global variant and it’s serving!Love the colour options, feels fresh & I hope the thermals will be good.The bezels are razor thin too. #OnePlusNord4 pic.twitter.com/COXcDuToxUJuly 4, 2024

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the OnePlus Summer Event might bring many products, not just the Nord 4. We could also see the launch of the new OnePlus Buds 3 Pro next to the OnePlus Watch 2R.

The latter is likely a toned-down version of the OnePlus Watch 2, launched early this year alongside the OnePlus 12. The approach appears similar to what we have seen with the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R. It could make the upcoming Watch 2R affordable for the masses.

While the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro got the OnePlus Buds 3 as a successor, per Yadav, we might see the Pro variant at the Summer Event. On the other hand, the Nord Buds 2 are also due for a refresh, and we may be likely to see them at the event.

