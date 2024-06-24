OnePlus refreshes its Nord phone with new colors and a reliable chip

What you need to know

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launched in India with the same Snapdragon 695 SoC that powered its predecessor.

It comes in exciting blue, orange, and silver colorways accompanied by a flat design.

The device has a 50MP primary camera and a significant 5500mAh battery capacity.

OnePlus just released a new phone in India dubbed the Nord CE 4 Lite, and it packs some interesting features despite being catered for an entry-level midrange handset.

Firstly, the Nord phone comes in exciting new colors, which the company calls Mega Blue, next to Ultra Orange and Super Silver. The design of the mid-range phone includes a fairly flat design on all sides, including the display, which measures 6.67 inches and is an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a peak brightness of 2100 nits, which sounds promising.

Under the hood, however, it is powered by the reputable Snapdragon 695 from Qualcomm, which also powered the predecessor Nord CE 3 Lite, the phone dubbed Nord N30 for the U.S. region. The device further features 8GB of RAM (an additional 8GB of virtual RAM is also available) and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Then, the good old microSD slot can give you 2TB of storage.

The Nord CE 4 Lite draws power from a massive 5500mAh battery capacity, further supporting OnePlus’ proprietary 80W SuperVOOC charging tech and 5W reverse-wired charging.

The phone carries dual cameras at the back, with a Sony LYT-600 50MP camera acting as the primary one, and it is aided by another tiny 2MP secondary lens. The rear camera can capture up to 1080p videos; the same goes for the front, equipped with a 16MP selfie shooter.

The other highlights of the Nord phone include Wi-Fi, support for Bluetooth 5.1, and the return of the 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a dual speaker system with noise cancellation support. The device ships with Pure Oxygen OS (aka OxygenOS 14).

Lastly, the Nord CE 4 Lite comes in two variants: 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs 19,999 (~$240), and the larger 256GB model is priced at Rs 22,999 (~$275). It is also available to users in the UK. However, the device will likely be dubbed the OnePlus Nord N40 for the U.S., considering the launch of the previous iterations in the country.