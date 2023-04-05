The latest OnePlus Nord phone launches in a bright, iPhone 14-esque yellow

What you need to know

OnePlus launches the new Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

The phone features a fresh design with a 108MP primary camera and the Snapdragon 695.

The large 5000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging.

The phone ships in Europe on April 25 and will go on sale in India on April 11.

Spring has sprung, and what better way to celebrate than to launch a bright yellow smartphone. Following the launch of the new yellow iPhone 14, OnePlus followed up with a yellow phone of its own: the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

The phone brings a new design that's somewhat reminiscent of last year's OnePlus Nord 2T but without the camera island. Instead, the three cameras are housed in two circular protrusions, with the top housing the primary 108MP sensor and the bottom featuring two 2MP depth and macro cameras.

The 108MP camera is the highlight of the device. It's a Samsung sensor that uses pixel binning to capture 12.5MP images and is capable of providing users with "3x lossless zoom" and 6x digital zoom. However, despite all those pixels, you won't find 4K video recording because of the older Snapdragon 695 chipset. The camera tops out at 1080p at 30fps.

Things look a little better on the front. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a rather large 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The hole punch 16MP selfie camera is housed in the top center of the display, a departure from most OnePlus smartphones.

Along with the Snapdragon chipset, the CE 3 Lite comes with 8GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of expandable UFS 2.2 storage. You'll also find a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, which is faster than many budget Android phones at this price. You also get dual stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box.

As for the price, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G retails in Europe for €330/£300, which gets you the 8GB+128GB configuration in either Pastel Lime or Chromatic Gray. In India, you can get the same configuration for ₹19,999, or you can opt for the 256GB storage variant for ₹21,999.

In addition to the new phone, OnePlus also launched the new Nord Buds 2, which feature improved bass, better sound, and ANC. The new earbuds retail for just $59 and can be picked up in North America, Europe, and India.

