OnePlus' latest Nord Buds finally have ANC for a higher price

What you need to know

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 have been announced.

OnePlus' latest budget-friendly wireless earbuds promise active noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos support for $59.

The earbuds boast an extra-large driver that OnePlus says produces "bolder beats."

OnePlus has been mostly known as a phone brand, but the company has also been making wireless earbuds for the last few years, and its headphones consistently outperform their price. The latest budget earbuds from the company are shaped in the same mold, promising active noise cancellation and a few other premium features for a fraction of the price of its high-end headphones, like the Buds Pro 2.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 have a lot going for them at $59. They have active noise cancellation, unlike the first-generation Nord Buds, and they have two mics in each stem. Audio is powered by a huge 12.4mm driver, which promises to improve bass quality by allowing more airflow.

OnePlus also squeezed an additional titanium layer into the vibrating diaphragm to increase audio stiffness and produce clearer audio. The earbuds’ "Clear Call' feature is also bolstered by an AI algorithm.

OnePlus says the Nord Buds 2 should last about five hours away from their charging case with ANC turned on and around seven hours with ANC disabled. The included charging case adds more than 20 hours of extra juice (or up to 36 hours with ANC off). If you're in a pinch and need to charge up on the fly, OnePlus says the charging case can provide five hours worth of battery in just 10 minutes.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

The Nord Buds 2 are also waterproof and dust resistant, with an IP55 rating. You can also customize the earbuds' touch controls the way you like them using quick taps and long presses.

OnePlus' newest Nord Buds come in Lightning White and Thunder Grey, and they're available in the United States and Canada starting April 4. While it appears unlikely that the Nord Buds 2 will outshine some of the top wireless earbuds on the market, it's encouraging to see OnePlus offering a decent pair that doesn't skimp on features.