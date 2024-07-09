OnePlus builds its Summer Launch Event hype with a host of confirmed specs

What you need to know

OnePlus confirmed several specifications regarding its device set to debut during its Summer Event in Milan, Italy on July 16 at 9 am EDT.

The OnePlus Pad 2 will feature a 12.2-inch display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and an "industry-leading" chip.

The Watch 2R offers a light, aluminum body, a "classic watch" design, and a 100-hour battery life.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro delivers 49dB of noise cancellation, up to 4,000Hz frequency range, and a 12.4mm driver.

OnePlus is gearing up for its Summer Launch event by confirming some specifications regarding its debuts on deck for July 16.

In a press release, the Chinese OEM started by detailing its upcoming Watch 2R, categorized as a "follow-up" to the Watch 2. OnePlus has updated the design of the 2R in a couple of colorways (green and black) with light, aluminum bodies. The bezels of the upcoming device look slightly different from the original Watch 2 as the 2R shifts to a "classic watch" approach.

Additionally, OnePlus adds that the variant wearable continues to feature a 100-hour battery life like its predecessor but includes "ultra-precise" dual-frequency GPS. Of course, the launch of this device follows its original China release.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is next as the company seeks to redefine the midrange earbud space. Boasting a small redesign, the Buds 3 Pro can reach up to 49 dB of noise cancellation with an ultra-wide frequency range of up to 4,000Hz.

OnePlus states that these upgrades should boost the next-gen Buds over the capabilities of the Buds 2 in terms of low and high frequencies.

The Buds 3 Pro will feature 12.4mm drivers and an upgraded BassWaveTM 2.0 for deep, shapely bass tones when listening to music. These higher-tier buds are preparing to join the likes of the base Buds 3 that launched earlier this year.

(Image credit: OnePlus / Weibo)

Rounding out the announcements is the OnePlus Pad 2. The device is said to feature a large 12.1-inch display with a 7:5 aspect ratio. The company teased that the device would contain an "industry-leading" SoC but did not state specifically what consumers should expect. However, it seems confident that it will aid users in their daily tasks.

There were rumors that OnePlus could opt for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for the Pad 2.

OnePlus is preparing to launch these products on July 16 in Milan, Italy. Interested parties can head to the OnePlus website or they can view the event live on its YouTube channel. The festivities kick off at 9 am EDT.