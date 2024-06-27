The OnePlus Watch 2 variant debuts in China with eSIM support and more

What you need to know

OnePlus debuts its new Watch 2 variant in China, which brings eSIM (LTE) support to consumers, which its earlier launch lacked.

With a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, the Watch 2 variant boasts Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 SoC, "high-precision" sensors for fitness, and map updates.

The device is available for pre-order in China at a price that roughly equates to $247.

There are rumors that OnePlus could rebrand the device to the "Watch 2R" for an overseas launch, but this has not been confirmed.

OnePlus debuted a new wearable in China, dubbed the "Watch 2," and its specifications look similar to the current 2024 model.

The company announced the OnePlus Watch 2 launch on Weibo following its presentation today (June 27). From its official pre-order listing, OnePlus states the Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 SoC, which is the same as the current overseas OnePlus Watch 2.

A (machine-translated) subsequent post highlights what sets this device apart: independent eSIM (LTE) support. OnePlus states that its Watch 2 will let users answer and send messages and calls without grabbing their Android phone. Moreover, the company states it has improved the watch's map navigation, creating a more intuitive and "secure" environment.

For workouts, the Watch 2 packs "high-precision" sensors on its back to assist the user in obtaining "accurate" fitness data.

The device contains a few features aimed at convenience, such as falling asleep with the watch on, which will "automatically pause music." The Watch 2 can search for your paired smartphone if you've misplaced it, vibrate for reminders, and take photos remotely with the push of a button.

Another difference is the new Watch 2 in China offers a circular dial around its watch face instead of the full glass design from earlier this year. OnePlus also includes two raised physical buttons on the side, sliding away from the raised vertical edge.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus / Weibo) (Image credit: OnePlus / Weibo)

Other specifications see the device offering a RAM/storage configuration of 2/32GB. Keeping the Watch 2 running is a 500mAh battery. OnePlus adds that the smartwatch supports Android (Wear OS), alongside iOS devices.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The OnePlus Watch 2 is available for pre-order in China for ¥1,749, which is roughly $247. The company adds that the device will hit the shelves on July 3 on home soil.

Whether folks overseas will see this device is still unclear. However, 9to5Google notes that there have been rumors that China's OnePlus Watch 2 could be rebranded as the "Watch 2R" overseas. The "R" moniker is typically how OnePlus rebrands its devices when making them available outside of China.