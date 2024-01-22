The OnePlus Buds 3 are finally going global later this month

What you need to know

The OnePlus Buds 3 will be released globally on January 23, along with the launch of the OnePlus 12 series.

OnePlus's latest earbuds will arrive in North America, India, and Europe, rocking a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter in a dual-dynamic system.

Earlier this month, The earbuds were announced in China, promising noise reduction of up to 49 decibels.

OnePlus is set to release the Buds 3 worldwide alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones on January 23.

The OnePlus Buds 3 will be up for grabs in North America, India, and Europe, per Android Police. The earbuds previously made their debut in China earlier this month.

Before the big event, OnePlus spilled the details on the earbuds' battery and charging capabilities. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company revealed that the Buds 3 pack a punch with 44 hours of playback on a full charge. And just 10 minutes of juicing up gives you 7 hours of listening time, OnePlus claims.

The earbuds are equipped with a 58mAh battery, and the charging case packs a 520mAh battery. With active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on, you'll get a solid 6.5 hours of playback on a single charge. And if you throw in the charging case, it extends the playback time to 28 hours.

OnePlus' latest contender for the best wireless earbuds sports a lightweight in-ear stem design, with each bud weighing 4.8 grams. Pumping out those crystal-clear highs and thumping bass is a 10.4mm composite diaphragm bass unit.

A three-microphone AI system claims to reduce background noise by 99.6%, offering 49 decibels of active noise cancellation. The intelligent ANC mode is responsible for tweaking the noise-canceling levels based on your surroundings.

The OnePlus Buds 3 also packs LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res support, delivering top-notch audio transmission with a 96kHz sampling rate and a wireless speed of 1Mbps.

These buds are IP55-rated, meaning they can handle dust and water. Plus, they're rocking Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity. Like the Chinese versions, you can snag them in Splendid Blue or Metallic Gray in global markets where they're set for release.