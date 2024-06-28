OnePlus Ace 3 Pro aces with prominent specs and a new Glacier battery

What you need to know

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro was unveiled in China and comes with three interesting finishes.

It also sports a massive 6100mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

The Ace 3 Pro also sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is the company's next flagship phone, and it looks like the device packs some serious specs and a new battery technology. It was announced in China this week alongside the new OnePlus Pad Pro and OnePlus Watch 2.

The highlighted flagship specs of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro involve the handset powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and supports up to a whopping 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM aided by up to 1TB of storage. Besides, the company provides multiple storage combinations for users to choose from.

The Ace 3 Pro also features the OnePlus’s new Glacier battery technology, which is more efficient than conventional ones and sports large capacity while maintaining a minimum build. It means a massive 6100mAh battery capacity, backed by 100W Super Flash Charge, is equipped in the flagship.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

On the design front, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro stands out with its premium design, color options, and a slightly curved screen up front. It comes in three finishes on the back comprising glass finishes, next to leather and ceramic finishes. The device’s thickness amongst these finishes slightly differs, too. While they look different from the back in these finishes, they all use metal middle frames and look the same from the front.

According to OnePlus, the display measures 6.78 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate and is an AMOLED flexible curved screen. It features a screen-to-body ratio of 94.2% and achieves a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The overall design of the Ace 3 Pro appears similar to that of the flagship OnePlus, with minor design changes at the back with the camera module, which now seems slightly pronounced.

The gigantic camera module, in fact, reminds us of the visor from other OnePlus/Oppo devices like the OnePlus Open and Find N3, for example. The camera visor on the Ace 3 Pro includes a 50MP primary lens aided by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a tiny 2MP camera with macro shooting capabilities. The device relies on a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Rear cameras are capable of 4K video recording, whereas the front camera settles with 1080p.

Other notable features of the Ace 3 Pro include support for Spatial Audio and the inclusion of dual stereo speakers. It further comes with IP65 dust and water resistance. Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1 is seen on the handset for the Chinese region, whereas the other markets could be seeing OxygenOS 14 when released. The handset supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC connectivity options.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ace 3 Pro will go on sale in China from July 3. The glass and leather finish models are priced at CNY 3199 for 12GB+256GB and CNY 3499 for 16GB+256GB. The larger 16GB+512GB variant is priced at CNY 3799, followed by the 24GB+1TB variant for CNY 4399. The Porcelain variant, on the other hand, comes in 16GB+512GB and 24GB+1TB, which are priced at CNY 3999 and CNY 4599, respectively.

If previous Ace Pro series releases are any indication, the latest Ace 3 pro is likely to take on the best Android phones later this year on a global level, dubbed as the OnePlus 12T.

