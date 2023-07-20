First OnePlus 12R renders leak reveals familiar design and improved specs

What you need to know

The OnePlus 11R's successor is likely to be familiar with design.

The alleged OnePlus 12R will have an improved telephoto camera featuring a 32MP sensor.

The launch of the OnePlus 12R is expected to be in China in January 2024.

The OnePlus 12R is the next anticipated toned-down version of the company's next flagship, the OnePlus 12. While we recently saw the first possible renders of the flagship, the OnePlus 12R's first renders have surfaced online.

The leak comes from prolific leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer (in partnership with MySmartPrice), who shared the latest renders of the OnePlus 12R way ahead of the launch. The renders reveal the device's design heavily inspired by the OnePlus 11 and its predecessor, the OnePlus 11R, which was released exclusively for the Indian market early this year.

OK #FutureSquad... After the #OnePlus12, today I bring you the very first and early look at the #OnePlus12R as well as its complete specs sheet... You're welcome...😏On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/8BIMtHZNN0 pic.twitter.com/ZORbI2Pl31July 20, 2023 See more

Similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12R includes an identical camera visor setup comprised of three rear cameras. According to Hemmerstoffer, the rear cameras are believed to feature a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a new 32MP telephoto shooter. The latter is a significant improvement from the previous model as it featured a 2MP macro sensor instead.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MySmartPrice/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: MySmartPrice/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: MySmartPrice/ via OnLeaks)

The other key highlights of the alleged OnePlus 12R include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the flagship SoC from Qualcomm, which is powering many of the best Android phones this year. The display measures 6.7 inches (slightly curved) on the front, featuring an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz higher refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It's also expected to include a centered hole-punch for a selfie shooter and is said to be using a 16MP sensor.

Keeping the lights on with the OnePlus 12R is likely a 5500mAh battery capacity, marginally bigger than the OnePlus 11R, further supporting 100W fast charging. As for software, the device is believed to be shipping with OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, out of the box.

Lastly, OnLeaks implies the OnePlus 12R will likely see its launch first in China early next year, potentially in January 2024. From there, the China launch will probably be followed by an Indian launch, but it's unknown whether the 12R will come to more regions.