The OnePlus 12 camera should be just as good as the OnePlus Open

What you need to know

OnePlus 12 confirmed to utilize Sony's LYT-808 primary sensor.

The company shared a few camera specs and features of its next flagship handset.

The OnePlus 12 will also have a Pro XDR bright display.

OnePlus introduced its first foldable phone not so long ago, and it has an ongoing partnership with Sony for its camera sensors for the company's flagship phones, including foldables. The OnePlus Open is equipped with Sony's latest LYT-T808 sensor for its primary camera, and the OnePlus 12 is all set to introduce a similar Sony sensor for its camera system.

The company has shared details on its Weibo account regarding the new sensor, dubbed Sony LYT-808 (via Android Authority). While we first heard about Sony's LYTIA image sensor early this month, OnePlus has shared some more details in the recent post, which also includes some camera samples of the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 12, the next handset to take on the best Android phones early next year.

OnePlus notes that the LYT-808 and LYT-T808 are essentially twins, while the latter was designed with foldables (like the OnePlus Open) in mind and the former for the candy bar flagships that most consumers are accustomed to. Both are said to have excellent imaging capabilities.

The LYT-T808 turned out to be a good option, as our Harish Jonnalagadda notes in his recent OnePlus Open review. With that in mind, we can expect similar, if not better, camera performance with the upcoming OnePlus 12.

Other significant camera details shared by OnePlus on the forthcoming handset include another large 64MP periscopic camera next to the LYT-808 sensor. It will be a 1/2-inch sensor featuring OIS, an f/2.6 aperture, and 3x optical zoom. We also get to see Hasselblad integration for the rear cameras.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

The image samples shared in the earlier announcement post and the latest post showcases promising shots of the OnePlus 12. They look sharp and vibrant, and even the portrait samples look excellent. As mentioned, the experience could likely be a lot like the latest OnePlus Open handset.

Further details of the upcoming flagship include a Pro XDR display that the device is likely to ship with, and an earlier leak has hinted that BOE would produce it. As for the leaks, the OnePlus 12 renders revealed notable changes in design. The device could also equip at least 16GB of RAM or a whopping 24GB of RAM, which we've started to see in some phones this year. More recently, the OnePlus 12 has allegedly scored high on AnTuTu, revealing that the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which we expect.

With the confirmed details next to alleged leaked specs and renders, the OnePlus 12 is turning out to be a promising flagship, and hopes are certainly high, to say the least. The device is expected to launch in early January, if not sooner, leading to the end of the year.