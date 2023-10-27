OnePlus 12 scores high on AnTuTu, but there's room for more

What you need to know

OnePlus' upcoming flagship phone appeared for its AnTuTu benchmark, achieving a score of 2.11 million with 12GB of RAM.

Despite its high score in performance, the OnePlus 12 has been rumored to have a 24GB variant, which could blow that score out of the water.

OnePlus held a conference during Qualcomm's Summit 2023, showing off the new phone's X1 LTPO display, which can achieve 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

OnePlus' upcoming flagship phone has just gone through a benchmark test, giving us a better understanding of its high-performance ceiling.

The OnePlus 12's early appearance was spotted by Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, who posted data from the AnTuTu test (via GSMArena). According to results, the OnePlus 12 scored 2.11 million while using Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The leaker added that the device sported 12GB of RAM and that its potential 24GB variant could obtain a score much higher than this one.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo)

This 24GB RAM leak isn't definite, as the device was previously rumored to only feature 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. However, an August rumor suggested the company would sell both 16GB and 24GB variants.

With the device appearing for its benchmark test sporting only 12GB of RAM, perhaps we're looking at three total variants for the flagship phone. Additionally, the device has been rumored to feature 256GB of internal storage to accompany its RAM options.

Meanwhile, a considerable number of leaks involving the OnePlus 12 state it could arrive with a 6.7-inch 2K resolution AMOLED display. The rear, circular camera array might arrive containing a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera.

The Chinese OEM recently held a press conference in Hawaii during Qualcomm's Summit 2023, which gave us some details regarding the device's X1 LTPO display. The OnePlus 12 is set to arrive with a new BOE display capable of reaching 2,600 nits of peak brightness. Not only is the display said to use 13% less energy when compared to previous releases, but it will also feature better color accuracy and "less grain."

Rumors, for now, end with the assumption that the OnePlus 12 could launch internationally in January 2024, while Chinese buyers will get to buy it a month earlier.