BOE reveals the 'X1' LTPO display for the OnePlus 12 and Ace 3

OnePlus' press conference for its new BOE displays has unveiled the new "X1 display" for the OnePlus 12 and Ace 3.

The OnePlus 12 will feature a 2K resolution display, powered by OPPO's P1 chip, with better color accuracy, less grain, and better PWM dimming.

The OnePlus Ace 3 will feature the same X1 display, but it will be scaled down slightly to 1.5K among other unnamed aspects.

After teasing "historic" displays arriving for an upcoming OnePlus device, the company has revealed all we need to know during an event today.

Joined by its sister company, OPPO, the Chinese OEM revealed new BOE displays arriving for the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Ace 3 (via GSMArena). This new screen dubbed the "BOE X1 display" will deliver a 1,440x3168p (2K) resolution for the OnePlus 12. Moreover, the company's Weibo post adds this is the first Chinese display to receive a DisplayMate A+ certification rating, breaking 18 records in the process.

Additionally, the OnePlus 12's new BOE screen will be powered by OPPO's P1 display chip, which likely helped push along its technological advancements.

During the press conference, OnePlus made it clear that the display can only reach a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits, lower than what was rumored. With BOE powering the way, the screen has been outfitted with sunlight highlighting algorithms and single-pixel calibration for better color accuracy and "less grain."

The displays also use 13% less energy when compared to previously used screens by OnePlus and feature "class-leading" PWM dimming and blue light filtering.

OnePlus went into detail about its Ace 3 device, and while it does feature the same X1 display, it will be scaled down slightly. The company explained the Ace 3 will feature a 1.5K resolution display (1,240x2,772p) without much else said on the subject.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station seemingly attended the conference and the ensuing preview of the OnePlus 12's display. Not much was gained from the device's appearance design-wise as the company had it under a bit of cover, hiding away its camera array and sides pretty well. The only aspect to know for sure is its centered punch-hole selfie camera (but previous leaks have touched on that already).

Furthermore, the next flagship smartphone's display is expected to be 6.7 inches — and with all the previously talked about goodies to boot.

With OnePlus' display announcement out of the way, we're now looking ahead to actually seeing how this new screen fairs in hand. It's been rumored the Chinese OEM is eyeing a January 2024 window for the release of the OnePlus 12. And, though expected, the company confirmed the device will feature Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.