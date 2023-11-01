The OnePlus 12 taps Sony for its new camera sensor

What you need to know

OnePlus and Sony have announced a new partnership on Weibo, bringing the new LYTIA image sensor technology to the former's flagship phone.

Sony detailed the LYTIA image sensor, mentioning its strong focus on 50MP cameras, which the OnePlus 12 has been rumored to have.

The OnePlus 12 may benefit from multiple HDR methods for better quality photos once it arrives.

OnePlus and Sony are teaming up to bring some bonus camera upgrades to the former's upcoming flagship device. Announced together on Weibo, the OnePlus 12 will benefit from Sony's new LYTIA mobile image sensor (via Android Authority). Packing this sensor onto the back of the upcoming device is said to be a "world's first" for the company, as OnePlus adds the "LYTIA light embodies beauty with light and opens up a new future for mobile imaging."

Sony had detailed its new expansion of LYTIA imaging sensors, which include several 50MP models and one 53MP model. The latter features a 1/1.4-inch-type sensor with a 2-layer transistor pixel structure that should capture more light in photos and boost the overall quality of nighttime shots.

The remaining 50MP LYTIA models offer a stacked CMOS image sensor, which boosts tonal expressions, all-pixel autofocus, and image quality when taking selfies.

Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, took some photos using the OnePlus 12 and its new LYTIA sensor, courtesy of Sony on Weibo. The photos appear quite sharp — even when zoomed in — and the colors continue to remain vibrant without much distortion or apparent downgrade in quality.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus Li Jie / Weibo) (Image credit: OnePlus Li Jie / Weibo) (Image credit: OnePlus Li Jie / Weibo)

What's more, is that the previous rumors have suggested the sensor could be a 1/1.56-type sensor. If true, perhaps we're looking at the upcoming flagship featuring Sony's new LYT-700 model, but we should learn more as the launch draws near.

Elsewhere on the OnePlus 12's large circular camera array is rumored to be a 48MP wide-angle lens and a 32MP 2x optical zoom lens.

An announcement like this is the second to come from OnePlus and its next smartphone, as the company recently debuted its new 2,600 nit X1 LTPO display, courtesy of BOE. With such improvements in line for the company, we're (not so) patiently awaiting the full reveal of the device, which could happen sometime in January 2024 or perhaps sooner.