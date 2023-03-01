The OnePlus 11 barely makes it through a tough durability test

What you need to know

JerryRigEverything performs a durability test on the OnePlus 11.

Previous OnePlus flagships did not fare too well in similar tests, bending completely beneath the camera housing.

The OnePlus 11 is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 on the back.

If you love watching expensive smartphones getting scratched up, burned, and bent, then you're likely a fan of JerryRigEverything. This time around, he puts the new OnePlus 11 through the wringer to see whether or not it would fare better than its predecessors.

The video is prefaced by acknowledging that the previous OnePlus flagships, including the OnePlus 10T, did not survive his durability tests, completely snapping just beneath the camera housing. The OnePlus 10 Pro before it suffered a similar fate, which doesn't bode well for OnePlus.

Things start off well enough as the OnePlus 11 is praised for its design, particularly the circular camera island and the return of the alert slider. The phone manages fairly well during the scratch test, and the display comes out of the burn test unscathed. However, the bend test is where things take a turn.

The OnePlus 11 strains to keep itself together as it's bent forward and backward. The Gorilla Glass 5 on the back cracks every which way, while the Gorilla Glass Victus covering the display seems to do much better under the pressure.

You can watch the full video above to see just how the OnePlus 11 ended up after JerryRigEverything's durability test. As these things sometimes go, it's not a pretty sight, but as always, we recommend slapping on a case to keep your phone from suffering a similar fate.

The OnePlus 11 has been one of our favorite smartphones this year thanks to its great value. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offers great battery life with super fast charging, and costs cheaper than many of the best Android phones at just $699. The phone might break under enough pressure, but it won't break the bank.