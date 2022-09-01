OnePlus 10T gets a small OxygenOS August security patch and camera fixes

What you need to know

OnePlus released the August security patch for the 10T phone.

OxygenOS version A.07 brings in the Android security patch 2022.08 and fixes for the phone's cameras.

The patch is rolling out to OnePlus 10T users in Europe, India, and other regions.

The OnePlus 10T is currently available for preorder in the United States.

The OnePlus 10T is beginning to receive its August security patch.

Posted on the OnePlus Community Forum (opens in new tab), the company informs users that OxygenOS version A.07 has begun its "incremental rollout" across its 10T phones. Those in India will be downloading version number CPH2413_11.A.07, while users in Europe and other regions will see the version number CPH2415_11.A.07. OnePlus does state that while the patch will begin rolling out to a small number of people initially, the update will widen to include a broader audience in the coming days.

The changelog for the August security patch isn't too hefty. In terms of the OnePlus 10T's system, the Chinese OEM made improvements to its screen touch experience during mobile gaming sessions, including Android security patch 2022.08.

The phone does have an 8MP ultra-wide lens on its back which is receiving some improvements with its latest patch. OnePlus has brought in optimization fixes for its ultra-wide lens in night mode, the front-facing camera's portrait mode, and the shooting effect of the camera in a backlighting environment.

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for the kinks to be ironed out with OnePlus' OxygenOS 13 software and appear on the 10T. This software is the company's own skin atop Android 13, which has already started arriving on Pixel devices. OnePlus recently kicked off the second testing phase for its OxygenOS 13 on the 10 Pro.

That second beta opened up to users in Europe, India, and North America. The testing phase brought in some more security and privacy improvements, performance optimizations, and updates to its Aquamorphic Design.

As for the OnePlus 10T, we expect stable OxygenOS 13 to arrive later this year. Until then, U.S. consumers can finally preorder the device, which now supports AT&T's 5G network.