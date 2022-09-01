You can preorder the OnePlus 10T, now with support for AT&T 5G

What you need to know

OnePlus 10T preorders begin on September 1 in the U.S., with the phone hitting retail on September 29.

The OnePlus 10T will work on AT&T's 5G network, which is a first for the brand.

Early buyers can preorder the phone on OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy.

As OnePlus 10T preorders finally open in the United States, the phone is set to gain AT&T 5G support.

The recently launched OnePlus 10T gaining a carrier such as AT&T 5G is an exciting step for the brand. This will be the first time OnePlus has ever had compatibility with "America's most reliable network." AT&T's 5G network serves over 250 million people across the nation and is made up of three primary parts: low-band/shared spectrum, mid-band/C-band spectrum, and mmWave for dense, urban areas.

This means that AT&T's 5G network has you covered (opens in new tab) even in the most rural areas around the U.S. The OnePlus 10T has already supported a few other carriers for U.S. and Canadian customers, including T-Mobile and Verizon, meaning the phone supports all the best wireless carriers in the U.S. That said, some Canadian carriers are still stuck with 4G support only:

AT&T: 4G/5G

4G/5G T-Mobile: 4G/5G

4G/5G Verizon: 4G/5G

4G/5G Rogers (Canada): 4G

4G Bell (Canada): 4G/5G

4G/5G Freedom (Canada): 4G

4G Telus (Canada): 4G/5G

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The OnePlus 10T is the company's latest flagship 5G phone with a focus on speed as it's equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 that also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens for those extremely close shots.

Preorders for the new OnePlus 10T begin September 1 on OnePlus.com. The base model of the phone sports 8GB/128GB (RAM/Internal storage), priced at $649, while the 16GB/256GB version retails for $749. However, those who preorder their device before September 8 can get the 16GB/256GB version at the same price as the 8GB/128GB variant. And if you are just interested in purchasing the 8/128 GB storage variant, you can choose to receive either a protective case or an 80W car charger for free at checkout.

Additionally, those who preorder their phone after September 8 can choose either the protective case of the 80W car charger for free when purchasing the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant. All of these incentives apply to preorders made only on OnePlus.com. Preordering ends September 28.

Meanwhile, those interested in preordering the new OnePlus 10T on Amazon or Best Buy will see their window of opportunity last from September 1 to September 28. Those grabbing the 16/256 GB version early off Amazon will see it priced the same as the 8/128GB variant ($649).

All preorders begin on September 1 at 10 AM ET.