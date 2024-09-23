October Prime Day Google Pixel deals 2024 — $400 off the Pixel 9, Pixel Watch discounts, and more

Amazon's upcoming Big Deal Days sale (October 8th and 9th) is likely to feature some of the best smartphone deals this side of Black Friday — but you don't need to wait for another Prime Day to score sweet discounts on Google Pixel devices.

Whether you're in the market for an AI-powered smartwatch or one of Google's latest flagship phones, there are plenty of Pixel deals available right now, and you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy the savings.

Keep reading to see all the best Pixel deals I've found so far, weeks before October Prime Day kicks off. Didn't find anything today? Check back later: I'll keep adding new discounts until Big Deal Days arrives.

Google Pixel deals

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399, plus six months free with any six-month data plan at Mint Mobile It's not exactly a no-strings discount, but this offer from Mint Mobile deserves your attention nevertheless. Buy the new Google Pixel 9 alongside any six-month data plan at Mint and the MVNO carrier will hook you up with $400 off the phone. That's a 50% discount! To make the deal even sweeter, you'll also get an additional six months of wireless service for free.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon Stylish and versatile, the Pixel Buds Pro feature active noise cancellation, customizable EQ, and up to 31 hours of battery life on a single charge (when you use the included charging case). Grab a pair of these buds from Amazon today and you'll score a 30% discount, weeks before Big Deal Days begins.

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $699 $499 at Amazon Despite being last year's flagship, the Google Pixel 8 could easily hold its own against any phone released in 2024, with tons of AI-powered software features, a lovely 120Hz display, and years of OS updates guaranteed. Grab the phone unlocked from Amazon today and you'll score a straight 29% discount, knocking the phone to just shy of $500.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $624 at Best Buy Speaking of the Pixel 8 series, you could also go for the super-powered Pixel 8 Pro and get a whopping $375 discount when you buy unlocked from Best Buy today. There's also up to $240 of trade-in credit up for grabs.

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm: $349.99 FREE with eligible smartwatch trade-in, plus six months of Fitbit Premium at Google Store The Pixel Watch 3 has only been out for a few weeks, but you can already get up to $350 off the new wearable when you trade in an old or broken device via the Google Store. The site will also throw in a six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium at no additional cost.