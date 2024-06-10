Nothing's CMF Phone 1 might rock a beefier MediaTek chipset after all

What you need to know

Initially rumored to have a Dimensity 7200, a leak suggests it might come with the new Dimensity 7300 SoC.

The Dimensity 7300 is expected to deliver performance on par with the Snapdragon 778G+ in the Nothing Phone 1.

If the CMF Phone 1 uses the Dimensity 7300, expect similar performance to the upcoming OPPO Reno12 Pro.

Nothing's sub-brand is brewing a budget phone, the CMF Phone 1, with new rumors of a surprise Dimensity 7300 chipset.

Last week, CMF unveiled the CMF Phone 1, a fresh face in the smartphone scene. It stands out with a unique design featuring a mysterious knob on the back. This quirky addition has tech fans buzzing, guessing what it might do.

Initially, rumors had the CMF Phone 1 sporting a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. But a recent leak from leaker @gadget_bits on X (formerly Twitter) hints at an upgrade to the new Dimensity 7300 SoC (via 91mobiles).

CONFIRMED]: The CMF Phone 1 is equipped with the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The device also comes with a SD Card slot.CPU- 4x 2.5GHz- 4x 2.0GHxGPU- Arm Mali-G615 MC2#CMFPhone1 #CMFByNothing #Nothing pic.twitter.com/BLKa7HowhxJune 8, 2024

Interestingly, this chip isn't a direct follow-up to the Dimensity 7200 but builds on the Dimensity 7050. Performance-wise, it’s expected to match the Snapdragon 778G+ found in the Nothing Phone 1.

However, it's worth noting that @gadget_bits' leak hasn't been verified. The source hasn't built a reputation for reliable leaks, so take this detail with a grain of salt.

In May, MediaTek introduced the Dimensity 7300 series, calling them "ultra-efficient 4nm chips" built for top-notch mobile performance. These chipsets aim to deliver smooth multitasking, advanced AI processing, faster gaming, and better mobile photography.

The upcoming OPPO Reno 12 Pro is set to feature the Dimensity 7300. Geekbench 6 benchmarks show a single-core score of 1,043 and a multi-core score of 2,944, putting it in the same league as the Nothing Phone 1. So, if the CMF Phone 1 has the same chipset, you can expect similar performance.

The CMF Phone 1 will be the first phone release from Nothing's new sub-brand. Building on the success of its parent company in the competitive smartphone market, CMF is set to make a strong entry with this debut device.

Since it's expected to be a budget device, the CMF Phone 1 won't be going head-to-head with the leading Android phones. This smart move could help it shake up the lower price segment, where a new contender might have a better chance than in the crowded high-end market.

Moreover, the phone stands out with its unique design aesthetic, sure to grab attention when it launches. However, how this unconventional design will hold up in everyday use is still uncertain.