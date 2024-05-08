The CMF Phone 1 could be way cheaper than Nothing's budget phones
We just got our first peek at the Nothing sub-brand's new budget phone.
What you need to know
- The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be more affordable than Nothing's current budget models, with a starting price of around INR 12,000 ($140).
- The phone is reported to feature a 6.5-inch display with Gorilla Glass protection, a single rear camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 5G SoC.
- It will likely run on a version of Nothing OS that doesn't have all the features of the OS on higher-end models.
A new leak just uncovered details about CMF by Nothing's upcoming phone, and it might be cheaper than Nothing's usual budget models.
Nothing's sub-brand CMF has been keeping a low profile since its debut, focusing on budget-friendly devices like a smartwatch and earbuds. Now, it seems the company is gearing up to enter the smartphone race, with a new model expected to launch later this year.
91mobiles reports that CMF by Nothing’s next phone will be called the CMF Phone 1. It's said to sport a plastic body and be available in three colors: black, white, and orange.
This release might not make huge waves, but if the latest report holds true, the starting price sure could. According to the report, the CMF Phone 1 is set to retail at around INR12,000, which is about $140.
Compared to the Nothing Phone 2a, which retails at $349, it sounds like the CMF Phone 1 will be a more affordable entry-level option, positioned a tier below Nothing's latest budget Android offering.
The CMF Phone 1 is rumored to include a decent-sized 6.5-inch display with some Gorilla Glass for protection. On the back, there's supposedly a single camera, but details about the sensor are still under wraps.
Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 might come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset. Plus, it's rumored to include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
The leak also suggests the phone might run a stripped-down version of Nothing OS, so don't expect all the bells and whistles. But at least the report says the sub-brand is promising three years of software updates and four years of security patches.
This is all based on leaks, so there's a lot we still don't know for sure. The actual design could be a big deal for people deciding if they want this phone.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.