The CMF Phone 1 could be way cheaper than Nothing's budget phones

What you need to know

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be more affordable than Nothing's current budget models, with a starting price of around INR 12,000 ($140).

The phone is reported to feature a 6.5-inch display with Gorilla Glass protection, a single rear camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 5G SoC.

It will likely run on a version of Nothing OS that doesn't have all the features of the OS on higher-end models.

A new leak just uncovered details about CMF by Nothing's upcoming phone, and it might be cheaper than Nothing's usual budget models.

Nothing's sub-brand CMF has been keeping a low profile since its debut, focusing on budget-friendly devices like a smartwatch and earbuds. Now, it seems the company is gearing up to enter the smartphone race, with a new model expected to launch later this year.

91mobiles reports that CMF by Nothing’s next phone will be called the CMF Phone 1. It's said to sport a plastic body and be available in three colors: black, white, and orange.

This release might not make huge waves, but if the latest report holds true, the starting price sure could. According to the report, the CMF Phone 1 is set to retail at around INR12,000, which is about $140.

Compared to the Nothing Phone 2a, which retails at $349, it sounds like the CMF Phone 1 will be a more affordable entry-level option, positioned a tier below Nothing's latest budget Android offering.

The CMF Phone 1 is rumored to include a decent-sized 6.5-inch display with some Gorilla Glass for protection. On the back, there's supposedly a single camera, but details about the sensor are still under wraps.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 might come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset. Plus, it's rumored to include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The leak also suggests the phone might run a stripped-down version of Nothing OS, so don't expect all the bells and whistles. But at least the report says the sub-brand is promising three years of software updates and four years of security patches.

This is all based on leaks, so there's a lot we still don't know for sure. The actual design could be a big deal for people deciding if they want this phone.