CMF by Nothing launches its first affordable smartwatch and other devices

What you need to know

CMF by Nothing makes a bunch of products official in India.

The Buds Pro TWS features a minimal design and equips hybrid ANC.

The Watch Pro features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a 13-day battery life.

The company also launched a 65W GaN charger with multiple USB ports.

CMF by Nothing is the company's new sub-brand that aims to offer valued products with excellent design while making them accessible. To achieve this, the sub-brand has unveiled a set of products in India, including the Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and a GaN charging adapter.

The Buds Pro are the latest earbuds from the company that come with a minimal, more traditional design, unlike the Nothing Ear series that features a translucent design, which the company has been famous for ever since its inception.

Hence, users will have to settle with the bright orange colorway, which can be seen across the new sub-brand products, and we expect to see the same color option in future CMF products as well. Besides, other conventional colorways like Dark Grey and Light Grey are included in the lineup.

The Buds Pro comes with a decent feature set like Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and six mics for clear voice technology. They also feature a custom dynamic bass boost driver that promises to transform users' listening experience.

The new buds promise 11 hours (ANC off) of playback time per charge and 39-hour (ANC off) battery life with a unique disc-like charging case. With ANC turned on, expect these buds to have 22 hours and 6.5 hours of battery life, respectively. Also, a quick ten-minute charge assures five hours of listening time.

These buds support Bluetooth 5.3 and have Fast Pair support. The Buds Pro further comes with an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. Lastly, they are accompanied by the Nothing X app that lets you tweak the audio with features like enhanced bass and more treble. They are sold for Rs 3,499 through Flipkart and Myntra e-commerce sites in India.

The Watch Pro comes in a boxy design with squared-off edges (made of aluminum alloy), a design you won't often find among the best Android smartwatches. that incorporates a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen featuring a 410 x 502 resolution and peak brightness of over 600 nits. It supports always-on functionality and has a 58fps refresh rate.

The smartwatch has a removable strap functionality and has a width of 22mm. The device stays awake with the help of a 340mAh battery underneath that promises a 13-day battery life on a single charge. The watch is also capable of monitoring your heart rate next to blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and also has prominent health monitoring features. The Watch Pro comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Watch Pro supports iOS and Android devices running iOS 13 and Android 8 above, respectively. The smartwatch is also accompanied by the new CMF Watch app, currently available on Google Play Store.

The other highlights of the Watch Pro include the built-in GPS ability to take calls via Bluetooth, as it features a microphone and a speaker. Users can customize their screens with cloud-based watch dials and photo album dials.

Users can further check message notifications on their wrist, control their phone's music, check the weather, set timers and stopwatches, and they can also utilize the "find my phone" feature alongside using the smartwatch as a remote camera control shutter button for your phone's camera. As for pricing, the Watch Pro from CMF by Nothing retails at Rs 4,499.

Lastly, the new sub-brand has a new GaN (Gallium Nitride) powered 65W charging adapter. It promises all-round protection and is compact, featuring one USB-A port accompanied by two USB-C ports. The adapter promises to charge the latest Nothing Phone (2) from 0 to 50% in 25 minutes. Along with MFI-certified compatibility, the CMF Power 65W GaN works with all major fast charging protocols, including PD3.0, QC4.0+, PPS, and more.

Users must bear in mind that power will be distributed if they use more than one available port at a time. It costs Rs 2,999 for the Indian market.