Nothing's CMF Phone 1 might have a little surprise in store

What you need to know

Cryptic images and tweets from Nothing hint at a unique device, potentially featuring a screw mechanism for attaching accessories.

The device is potentially the first smartphone from Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, which is expected to include a 6.7-inch OLED display and MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 processor.

It's also rumored to retail for a base price of $249, with a potential launch in mid-July.

Nothing is known for its clever marketing, often getting people hyped up on social media with sneak peeks of upcoming products. In recent days, the company has been dropping hints about a new smartphone, which might be the first model from its sub-brand, CMF.

On its official X account, Nothing posted a cryptic image of a device in development, featuring a conspicuous screw head on the back of a matte-finished device with a curved corner. The caption hints that a launch is taking place soon, but the unusual design in the image has everyone guessing what it could be.

Adding to the mystery, a follow-up X post with phone and screw emojis suggests that this could actually be a new phone. Despite the speculation, Nothing remains tight-lipped about the details, fueling anticipation for the rumored CMF Phone 1. To date, CMF has released headphones, a smartwatch, and a charger.

Given the success of CMF's products, the launch of a new CMF smartphone seems plausible.

A recent post on X offers further insights. According to user @realMlgmXyysd, Nothing’s initial tweet references the “Nothing Lock,” a mechanism allowing users to attach various accessories to the phone (via Android Authority).

Another post outlines potential specifications, including a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. Rumor has it the phone will come with a dual-camera setup featuring 50MP main and ultrawide lenses, plus a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The price is rumored to start at $249 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, with a potential launch in mid-July. However, until an official announcement is made, all details remain speculative.

It's unclear if these leaks and the teased image are real, but there's no denying the buzz around Nothing's cryptic hints. While a complex accessory system for a budget phone might seem improbable, Nothing has a knack for surprising us with its out-of-the-box thinking.