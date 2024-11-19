Not a typo: Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy S24 FE is ALREADY $175 off ahead of Black Friday

I’ve spent over a month testing the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, a midrange Android phone that just launched in October. There was a lot to love, from the gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED screen to the telephoto zoom lens. I wasn’t a fan of the $649.99 retail price, but in a shocking twist, Best Buy is already slashing up to $275 off the price of a Galaxy S24 FE in an early Black Friday deal that’s hard to beat.

Best Buy will give everyone $175 off an unlocked, 128GB Galaxy S24 FE. That brings the price of Samsung’s latest phone down to just $474.99, which is a huge drop that makes the Galaxy S24 FE a better value than the OnePlus 12R and Google Pixel 8a. Plus, if you’re willing to activate the Galaxy S24 FE on the spot, Best Buy will take another $100 off — that’s a total savings of $275, and a deal price of $374.99. It’s rare to see a phone discounted so heavily right after its launch, and you won’t want to miss this deal if you’re in the market for a new Android phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: $649.99 $474.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was already an outstanding midrange Android phone when it debuted last month, but it was more expensive than the competition. Now, an early Black Friday deal makes it cheaper than the retail prices of the Google Pixel 8a or OnePlus 12R. With a fast Exynos chip, a telephoto zoom lens, and a beautiful display, this brand-new phone is a steal at under $500. Price comparison: Amazon - $474.99 | Samsung - $649.99

✅Recommended if: you want a new Samsung phone on a budget; you need a telephoto lens for optical zoom; you love One UI and Galaxy AI features; you want a no-compromises midrange Android phone.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a smaller phone than the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 FE; you prefer Pixel UI and need Android 15 immediately.

There’s one thing about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE that separates it from all the other budget Android phones: the telephoto lens. The Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with an 8 MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens that’s capable of 3x optical zoom. Have you seen all those crazy concert zoom shots captured with Samsung phones? Well, you can take them for yourself with the Galaxy S24 FE, all while spending less than $500 if you take advantage of this Best Buy deal.

On top of that, this phone performs better than the Pixel 8a and the OnePlus 12R in benchmarks and daily use. That’s thanks to the Samsung Exynos 2400e, which is plenty fast and efficient. You get all the same Galaxy AI features as the rest of the Galaxy S24 series, plus seven years of software support. Throw in a 6.7-inch display, and you’re getting an experience that’s eerily similar to that of the Galaxy S24 Plus while spending roughly half the price.

Really, the biggest knock against the Galaxy S24 FE is its size. The 6.7-inch form factor and boxy chassis might feel uncomfortable in the hand for small-phone lovers. The screen features asymmetrical bezels, too, if that’s something you care about. However, after using the Galaxy S24 FE as my daily driver for a month, I think those are pretty easy compromises to make considering all you get with this phone at this deal price.