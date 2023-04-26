Motorola Razr leak gives us our best look at the massive cover screen, with a splash of red

What you need to know

New renders of the upcoming Motorola Razr flagship highlight the large cover screen.

A Lenovo executive revealed that the external screen will measure 3.5 inches.

The Razr is expected to launch in June alongside a cheaper model with a smaller cover screen.

The phone may be marketed as the Razr 40 Ultra when it launches.

Now that the ThinkPhone by Motorola is available to purchase in North America, the company has its sights set on the launch of the next Razr smartphone. The phone, which has been tentatively referred to as the "Motorola Razr 2023," is set to launch "very soon," and now we have more renders to show off its massive cover display.

Leaker Evan Blass tweeted images of the upcoming Razr flagship on Wednesday, which mainly show the device closed. From the images, we can see different wallpapers and lock screens on the large external display, which takes up much of the cover panel. From the looks of it, there will be plenty of personalization options for the display.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

It's not clear if these will be used as official marketing images for the device, as there are some slight inconsistencies with the renders, but overall they appear to largely match what we've seen. Some of the renders also show off a red colorway on the hinge, something we've also seen before in previous leaks.

The red hue could be a product of Motorola's partnership with Pantone, which has had increasing influence on its recent launches like the Edge 30 Fusion.

In his Tweet, Blass also names the foldable phone "Motorola Razr 40 Ultra." This isn't the first time we've seen this name, as the leaker previously revealed what looked like official marketing images with the moniker. It's likely Motorola is switching up the naming scheme to match its Edge line of smartphones, such as the recently launched Motorola Edge 40 Pro.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

While official teasers for the phone have already surfaced from Motorola and its parent company, Lenovo, both companies have avoided fully naming the device, leaving us to wonder what it will be called. And while leaks have revealed some details about the phone, no specs have been made official beyond the size of the cover display and the dual camera system.

Motorola is expected to fully launch the next Razr flagship in June alongside a possible cheaper Razr model with a smaller cover screen.