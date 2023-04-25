The Motorola Razr 2023 cover screen will be as big as the original iPhone's display

What you need to know

The Motorola Razr 2023 now has additional official information.

The clamshell is confirmed to have a large cover screen corroborating earlier renders.

It will measure 3.5 inches, very similar to the original iPhone.

Last week, Motorola officially began teasing the Razr 2023, its upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone. Additional details about the same are becoming available as we progress toward the launch. The company is now talking about the eagerly anticipated cover screen for the first time.

In a recent Weibo post, Lenovo's executive Chen Jin shed some critical information on the outer screen of the upcoming Razr 2023. While previous renders hinted at a larger cover screen than we have seen on a clamshell smartphone, Jin has confirmed that it would measure 3.5 inches.

The shared image on Jin's Weibo post indicates that the cover screen will measure 3.5 inches diagonally on the Razr, going beyond the dual primary camera sensors. This corroborates with the previously seen renders alongside the teased video also by Jin from last week's announcement post.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Jin further recalls Apple's original iPhone launched over a decade ago, with a revolutionary touch screen measuring 3.5 inches. The teased Razr 2023 image notes that the phone will "Pay tribute to classics with transcendence" (machine translated), no doubt in reference to the iPhone.

Motorola also implies that it has incorporated that level of innovation with the Razr 2023 clamshell phone. So far, it seems as though the Razr 2023 will have the biggest cover screen on a clamshell foldable, larger than that of the OPPO Find N2 Flip and apparently just a hair larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 5, as noted by leaker Ice Universe.

Moto razr 2023 will use a 3.5-inch external screen, surpassing the 3.4-inch Samsung Flip5. pic.twitter.com/lyxkxBFWI9April 25, 2023 See more

Aside from the confirmed cover screen, previous rumors of the Razr 2023 smartphone implied an improved hinge and a larger battery capacity powering the smartphone. In addition, it will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, following many of the best foldable smartphones, including its predecessor, Razr 2022.

Also, there has yet to be any word about the company's rumored Razr 2023 Lite smartphone. According to the recently leaked renders, it is an affordable variant featuring a tiny cover screen. All in all, given the official details getting unveiled gradually, the launch of the foldables is likely to happen sooner than later.